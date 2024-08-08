Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram has just made a significant change to how users can share their moments: carousels can now hold up to 20 photos or videos, double the previous limit. This update is perfect for those end-of-summer "photo dumps" where you want to capture all the highlights of your adventures.

Before this update, users were limited to sharing only 10 photos or videos in a single carousel post. This often meant having to split longer stories or collections into multiple posts, disrupting the flow of the narrative. With the expanded capacity, Instagram is offering a more seamless and immersive storytelling experience.

You can now add up to 20 photos in an Instagram post | Image credit — Meta

The timing of this update is particularly fitting, coinciding with the end of summer, when many people are looking to share their vacation memories and experiences. The ability to include more content in a single post means users can create a more fleshed-out and engaging recap of their summer adventures, all in one place.

In addition to the extended carousel capacity, Instagram has also been introducing other features and updates to further enhance the user experience. These include the expansion of Meta AI to more countries worldwide, as well as the ability to easily edit AI-generated content across all Meta apps, including Facebook, Messenger, and one of the world’s most used messaging apps — WhatsApp. Furthermore, Instagram users have also recently gained the ability to react to posts and reels by leaving temporary notes and to add up to 20 different audio tracks to a single reel.

The expanded carousel capacity is a smart move by the company that aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of its users, and just one of the many ways Instagram is enhancing the user experience. By constantly introducing new features and updates, Instagram is ensuring that it remains a relevant and engaging platform for people of all ages and interests.
