Meta AI is in your Instagram DMs

Meta AI goes global and brings new features to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
The buzzword in tech these days is AI, and for good reason. Big tech giants are in a race, constantly rolling out updates to their AI technologies. Now, it is Meta's turn to shine as the company expands and enhances the capabilities of Meta AI, its free AI assistant available within the company’s apps – Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Meta AI is now available in seven new languages and has expanded to more countries worldwide


Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, including the latest additions:

  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Mexico
  • Peru,
  • Cameroon

Plus, you can now interact with Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook in new languages:

  • French
  • German
  • Hindi
  • Hindi-Romanized Script
  • Italian
  • Portuguese
  • Spanish

But that is not all because the tech giant is also rolling out new capabilities to its most popular platforms: Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and one of the world’s most used messaging apps, WhatsApp.

Meta is upping the game with Meta AI by letting you effortlessly create and customize images. Just type “imagine” to describe what you want, and then tell Meta AI to tweak it—whether that is adding or removing objects or even animating parts of the image. This new feature, called Imagine Edit, is launching in English first, with plans to add more languages soon.



If you've ever daydreamed about seeing yourself as royalty, a 3D sticker, or with a wild new hairstyle, Meta AI's got you covered. Just type "Imagine me" in a chat with Meta AI to kick things off.


The “Imagine me” feature allows you to put yourself in all sorts of scenarios. | Image credit – Meta

After a quick setup, you can prompt it with something like "Imagine me with an ostrich," and voilà, Meta AI will whip up an image of you in that scene. You can reset or delete your setup photos anytime. This feature is currently in beta in the US, with more languages and countries on the horizon.

Soon, you will be able to share images made with Meta AI directly to your posts, too. Meta is rolling out this feature, allowing you to create pictures, right within the feed, stories, comments, and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. This will be available in English starting this week.



By rolling out new Meta AI creative tools and expanding availability in seven new languages and more countries, Meta shows that AI is a major focus right now. However, I think these AI features could potentially add to the confusion and disinformation on social media platforms.

Previously, Meta promised to label AI-generated content, but this feature isn’t widely available yet. The AI label only appears if Meta detects industry-standard AI image indicators or if users disclose they upload AI-generated content, meaning many images might go unlabeled.
Tsveta Ermenkova
