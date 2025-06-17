Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Insider report explains why Samsung is skipping bleeding-edge battery tech (for now)

Remember the Note 7? Samsung does. That’s why it’s treading very carefully with next-gen battery tech.

Samsung
Man dressed in winter clothes holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra and using it.
Samsung has helped push the needle on several aspects that make a phone great, from new display technologies to faster and more efficient RAM, but the company still has some ways to go when it comes to battery technology.

Most Galaxy phones, including the most recently released Galaxy S25 Edge, still rely on lithium-ion battery tech with no major improvements to energy density or charging speed.

But just because it hasn't introduced any major battery-related upgrades recently, that doesn't mean Samsung has stopped trying to improve its phones on that front. A recent report from @PandaFlashProreveals the company is actively experimenting with various battery technologies.

Behind the scenes: R&D focused on safety and lifespan



Samsung is reportedly conducting internal tests one new battery chemistries to achieve better performance and longer battery life. However, the company is taking what the leaker describes as the "longer and safer road" to innovation.

In other words, Samsung is taking its time to go through every possible safety and performance concern before it implements any major battery tech changes to its phones.

Samsung's caution may explain the absence of silicon-carbon batteries in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series — technology that competitors like Xiaomi and OnePlus have already introduced in their flagship devices.

For context, silicon-carbon batteries replace the traditional graphite anode with a silicon-carbon alternative, enabling higher energy density and potentially slimmer device designs.

Why Samsung is staying away for silicon-carbon (for now)


The infamous Galaxy Note 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Insider report explains why Samsung is skipping bleeding-edge battery tech (for now)
The infamous Galaxy Note 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Silicon-carbon tech has some drawbacks — most notably, durability issues related to silicon’s expansion during charging cycles. Over time, this can degrade the battery’s lifespan, which runs counter to Samsung’s current product philosophy.

Long-term reliability stands as a core principle for Samsung at present. The extensive software update period of seven years for Samsung flagship devices makes it essential to have batteries that can last throughout the entire support duration, which leads me to the next point.

Samsung has a good reason to be cautious. The Galaxy Note 7 battery recall incident remains a vivid memory for Samsung, even if most of us have already forgotten about it. It's likely one of the reasons Samsung remains extra vigilant when evaluating new battery tech, even if it results in criticism for lack of progress.


FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless