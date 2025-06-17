Insider report explains why Samsung is skipping bleeding-edge battery tech (for now)

Behind the scenes: R&D focused on safety and lifespan







Samsung is reportedly conducting internal tests one new battery chemistries to achieve better performance and longer battery life. However, the company is taking what the leaker describes as the "longer and safer road" to innovation.





In other words, Samsung is taking its time to go through every possible safety and performance concern before it implements any major battery tech changes to its phones.





For context, silicon-carbon batteries replace the traditional graphite anode with a silicon-carbon alternative, enabling higher energy density and potentially slimmer device designs. Samsung's caution may explain the absence of silicon-carbon batteries in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series — technology that competitors like Xiaomi and OnePlus have already introduced in their flagship devices.



Why Samsung is staying away for silicon-carbon (for now)



Silicon-carbon tech has some drawbacks — most notably, durability issues related to silicon’s expansion during charging cycles. Over time, this can degrade the battery’s lifespan, which runs counter to Samsung’s current product philosophy.



Long-term reliability stands as a core principle for Samsung at present. The extensive software update period of seven years for Samsung flagship devices makes it essential to have batteries that can last throughout the entire support duration, which leads me to the next point.



Samsung has a good reason to be cautious. The Galaxy Note 7 battery recall incident remains a vivid memory for Samsung, even if most of us have already forgotten about it. It's likely one of the reasons Samsung remains extra vigilant when evaluating new battery tech, even if it results in criticism for lack of progress.