Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

iPhone 17 Air leaked renders reveal all its colors

Apple might release its slim phone in four different shades.

Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Air leaked renders reveal all its colors
A concept render of the iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit – 4RMD

The iPhone 17 Air might be available in four different colors when it gets released later this year. A new rumor confirms earlier claims that one of the colors might be a shade of blue we haven’t seen before on Apple’s smartphones.

The palette for the iPhone 17 Air has four variations, which could be described as either light and gentle or muted and dull. The new information by leaker Majin Bu has the following descriptions for the colors:

  • Black - dark and understated
  • Silver - bright and clear
  • Light Gold - warm and soft, without being overly bold
  • Light Blue - different from previous blues, delicate, fresh, modern

The only new color is Light Blue, which was previously described in a leak as a shade of blue so light that it might be confused with white under certain lighting conditions. The latest information compares it to the Sky Blue of a MacBook Air M4, which is also a very subtle shade of blue, often looking more like silver.



The leaked render makes the color look a little better and easily distinguishable from the silver version of the phone. Being the only color that stands out, the blue might also be the focus color for Apple’s marketing materials for the iPhone 17 Air.

Considering how accurate Majin Bu has been before, it is very likely that this rumor will turn out to be true, which would be a disappointment for me. That would mean Apple is basically copying Samsung’s strategy for the colors of its super-slim flagship.

Which iPhone 17 Air color would you choose?

Vote View Result


The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was released in three colors — Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue — and they’re also subtle, light, and to me unimpressive. My biggest issue is that, in certain lighting conditions, the Silver and Icyblue look identical.

Meanwhile, the base iPhone 16 is available in three stunning colors aside from the basic black and white versions. The vanilla iPhone 17 is rumored to continue the trend and introduce an intriguing purple shade. I know it sounds like I want to have my cake and eat it too, but I think having a flagship phone with bright and fun colors shouldn’t be so difficult.

