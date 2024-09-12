Stunning iPhone 16 colors make me want to ditch the case - iPhone 16 Pro looks more boring than ever

iPhone 16

But I was wrong… Apple surprised me this time around!

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 16



But the big surprises are the three "real” iPhone 16 colors you can choose from - the Pink, Teal and Blue/Purple - although Apple has "fancy" names for them, which no one cares about. However, what I do care about is how attractive they look!



Recommended Stories iPhone 16 , which is dramatically more vibrant than the "pink" of the iPhone 15 . I'm 100% sure the right audience is going to love this color - we finally have a REAL pink iPhone! It’s a big deal.



But the big surprises are the three "real”colors you can choose from - the Pink, Teal and Blue/Purple - although Apple has "fancy" names for them, which no one cares about. However, what I do care about is how attractive they look!Take the Pink, which is dramatically more vibrant than the "pink" of the. I'm 100% sure the right audience is going to love this color - we finally have a REAL pink iPhone! It’s a big deal.



Then, the Blue/Purple iPhone 16 is the biggest pleasant surprise for me as I never ever tend to go for blue phones. I just find them incredibly dull - or at least the shades of blue Apple offered in past years.



This time though, I seriously can't put my finger on what this color is - is it blue, is it purple? And I think that's exactly what I like about it. It's super "vague" or "random" of a color, if that makes any sense. This time though, I seriously can't put my finger on what this color is - is it blue, is it purple? And I think that's exactly what I like about it. It's super "vague" or "random" of a color, if that makes any sense.





iPhone 16 Apple's gone with. It looks simply stunning.It's nothing like any other green iPhone - the dull green of the



Super-colorful iPhone 16 makes iPhone 16 Pro look super-boring - Apple must bring real colors to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup

However, I think the one I'm most fond of is the Teal variant of theApple's gone with. It looks simply stunning.It's nothing like any other green iPhone - the dull green of the iPhone 13 Pro , the mint green iPhone 11, or the electric green iPhone 5C - remember this one? It looked like a toy.







With that in mind, I can't skip but talk about the gray elephants in the room, which is the iPhone 16 Pro colors are simply uninspiring sitting next to the bright iPhone 16 . With that in mind, I can't skip but talk about the gray elephants in the room, which is the iPhone 16 Pro series. And I say "gray" because as "pro-fessional" as they might look, allcolors are simply uninspiring sitting next to the bright



We have a white, black, gray, and the least "gold" gold iPhone ever - I kinda wish the hero color was the rumored "crap brown", which I liked much better. I mean… At least it had some personality - brown phones are hard to come by.







That’s why I believe it’s time Apple must seriously think about bringing the vibrant colors of the vanilla iPhone lineup over to the Pro lineup -

Samsung lets me get an orange That’s why I believe it’s time Apple must seriously think about bringing the vibrant colors of the vanilla iPhone lineup over to the Pro lineup - iPhone 17 would be a nice place to start.Samsung lets me get an orange Galaxy S24 Ultra (which I did), while the Pixel 9 Pro comes in green - and I promise you that nobody thinks this makes Samsung and Google's premium flagships look less "professional”.

See… For the first in a long, long while, I find the colors Apple has chosen for the new iPhone to be attractive across the board.The white is an absolute classic, which I've always liked, while the matte black looks at least as attractive as it looked on the- I loved this finish as it was the most badasscolor variant, and the same is true for the