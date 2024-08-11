Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
iPhone 16 isn't going to be a must-have, indicates new report from industry insider

By
iPhone 16 isn't going to be a must-have, indicates new report from industry insider
As the iPhone 16 series is getting closer, the enthusiasm surrounding it is softening. It's becoming apparent that the new phones will be insignificant upgrades over the current generation and Apple Intelligence won't be enough for buyers to overlook that. This has been echoed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

Gurman has listed all the major changes that are expected this year. The phones will have pretty much the same design as the current phones and they will also not get any major new features.

The base models will get the Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro. Given that iOS 18 has introduced a more customizable Control Center and changeable Lock Screen, the button seems almost redundant now.

In contrast, the new rumored Capture button that will be standard across the lineup according to earlier reports sounds more exciting. Gurman says that the button will work like a DSLR camera button and let you perform operations like activating autofocus, zooming in and out, and, of course, capturing a photo.

The screen on the iPhone 16 Pro will expand from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max's display will grow in size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

Apple will also go back to equipping all the models with the same chip and they will all have 8GB of RAM. This will ensure that Apple Intelligence features run smoothly on the new phones.

While these changes might be enough to help the iPhone 16 to secure a place on the best phones of 2024 list and might be sufficient to make owners of older iPhones upgrade, they will probably not be enough to drive a super cycle. Apple is expecting as much, which is probably why it didn't give a prediction for sales growth in the current quarter.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

