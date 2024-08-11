iPhone 16 isn't going to be a must-have, indicates new report from industry insider
As the iPhone 16 series is getting closer, the enthusiasm surrounding it is softening. It's becoming apparent that the new phones will be insignificant upgrades over the current generation and Apple Intelligence won't be enough for buyers to overlook that. This has been echoed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.
The base models will get the Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro. Given that iOS 18 has introduced a more customizable Control Center and changeable Lock Screen, the button seems almost redundant now.
The screen on the iPhone 16 Pro will expand from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max's display will grow in size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.
Gurman has listed all the major changes that are expected this year. The phones will have pretty much the same design as the current phones and they will also not get any major new features.
In contrast, the new rumored Capture button that will be standard across the lineup according to earlier reports sounds more exciting. Gurman says that the button will work like a DSLR camera button and let you perform operations like activating autofocus, zooming in and out, and, of course, capturing a photo.
Apple will also go back to equipping all the models with the same chip and they will all have 8GB of RAM. This will ensure that Apple Intelligence features run smoothly on the new phones.
While these changes might be enough to help the iPhone 16 to secure a place on the best phones of 2024 list and might be sufficient to make owners of older iPhones upgrade, they will probably not be enough to drive a super cycle. Apple is expecting as much, which is probably why it didn't give a prediction for sales growth in the current quarter.
