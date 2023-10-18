Major screen bug on iPhone 15 series and older models goes away with iOS 17.1 update

A few days ago we told you that some iPhone 15 Pro Max models were suffering from severe screen burn-in which results in a ghost image of a previous page remaining on the screen no matter what you are doing with the device. The worst example was one that showed on the display the virtual keyboard and the letters on each key even when the screen was turned off. Units with serious screen burn-in need to be replaced by Apple under the original warranty that comes with the device.













Unlike screen burn-in, which is a hardware problem, image retention could be related to a software concern and is not permanent as screen burn-in is. Apple's advance notes related to the upcoming iOS 17 .1 update say that the release will fix an issue that "may cause display image persistence." Apple has discovered that this software issue mimics screen burn-in.





iOS 17.1 also fixes an issue that causes the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when pairing with an Apple Watch for the first time. Another bug prevents users from selecting purchased and custom ringtones to be used as a text tone. Additionally, the update will improve how the iPhone's car crash detection system works with iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, while yet another fix will exterminate a bug that causes keyboards on impacted iPhone units to be less responsive.




