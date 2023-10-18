Wi-Fi issue not fixed in iOS 17.1 is frustrating iPhone 15 series owners
Nearly two weeks ago we told you about an issue that some iPhone 15 series users were experiencing with their Wi-Fi connections. Some reported that content wouldn't load on their phones while connected to Wi-Fi and others said that while they were able to load content, everything was happening at an extremely slow pace. Now that the final beta version of iOS 17.1 has been released and there are no Wi-Fi fixes listed, some iPhone 15 series users sound frustrated as they write about the situation on the Apple Communities website.
You can almost get a tangible feeling of frustration oozing out of this post written by subscriber "TG2557" who said, "Very disappointing that this hasn't been corrected with the 17.1 release. I've given away my iPhone 13 Pro to a family member, so no option to revert back to that. I travel during the winter and will be on the road for 6 months and changing / altering a router at an Airbnb isn't an option - becoming very concerned that I won't be able to use my brand new phone while on the road."
The post continues, "As it stands currently I feel like my phone is useless while I'm at home - I have to go grab my laptop or iPad to simply check the weather or my email. I've never been tempted to step away from the iPhone but knowing this hasn't been fixed with the 17.1 release has me beyond frustrated."
Some iPhone 15 models are having issues connecting to Wi-Fi
While another community member called it "a first-world problem," he did say that having Wi-Fi connectivity is "mission critical" for a phone in 2023. Another post, from "AliAmer1" said, "I have the same issue (15 pro). I tried all the solutions mentioned here and none of them worked. Switching the 2.4G band off gave me a good 30 mins of wifi then it kept disconnecting again. I think having to upgrade your router just because your phone is new is ridiculous. I hope it’s fixable via update."
Whether Apple is even officially aware of the issue is unknown and the company hasn't made any comments about the Wi-Fi problems to date. Since it seems that Apple isn't including an update to fix the iPhone 15 Wi-Fi issue in iOS 17.1, perhaps it will by releasing iOS 17.1.1. With 19 pages of complaints on the community site, it would appear as though this is a widespread problem that Apple needs to address now.
