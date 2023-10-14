Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect





According to the self-proclaimed tech enthusiast, "Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly experiencing screen burn-in issues, adding to a growing list of problems for the company this year." Screen burn-in occurs when an image is left on the screen too long and remains on the screen no matter what you're doing with the device. This is a problem that can happen with an OLED display. Even if the iPhone 15 Pro Max is turned off, the image burnt-in can stare back at you in all of its ghostly glory.











iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from burn-in posted about the problem on The iPhone owners whoseunits are suffering from burn-in posted about the problem on Reddit . One image in particular really stood out as it showed a ghostly image of the virtual QWERTY keyboard including the letter on each key! The Redditor whose iPhone has the keyboard burn-in was pretty stoic as he wrote, "I have the same issue. Apple will replace it. Seems relatively uncommon, I’ve seen about 5 reports total. But definitely is a real issue with the 15 Pro Max that the previous generations haven’t had."









Burn-in often starts as image retention. This is a ghost image showing a previous screen that will go away over time. So if you have image retention on your iPhone, turn off the device before it turns into a case of permanent burn-in. Some apps that are static for a long period of time, or with screen elements that don't change, like Google Maps for example, are prime candidates to contribute to screen burn-in.







