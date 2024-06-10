iOS 18 breaks cover: A landmark update in Apple's history

This story is developing and will be updated with all the necessary info as soon as it becomes available...





iOS 18 such an important milestone for Cupertino. iOS 18 is here, fueled by a ton of new features, revamping of core iOS apps, better privacy, security, customizability, and last but definitely not least––powered by artificial intelligence. Apple has abstained from fully joining on the AI fun that most of its rivals have been fully leaning onto for the past year or so, which makessuch an important milestone for Cupertino.





But it's not all AI, as tons of other aspects of iOS have been rethought and revamped; even if there were zero AI announcements, iOS 18 would still have been a perfectly viable software update, as good as they usually come.





iOS 18 release date





iOS 18 will arrive on your iPhone this autumn, alongside



As with all iOS major updates in recent years, the software will be available as a developer beta shortly after the keynote ends, while a generally more stable and bug-free public beta will get released in the coming month. Of course, iOS 18 will arrive on your iPhone this autumn, alongside Apple's iPhone 16 range.





Apple has recently confirmed that it supports its iPhones for a minimum of five years, though the norm for most recent iPhones is a longer support period. As evident in the table below, Apple could support the iPhone Xs family (iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, and iPhone XR) for at least another year, as the trio is getting iOS 18 support.





iOS 18 features could vary in-between devices. The newer phones should get them all, but the back marker ones might get limited feature support. This means no phones will be dropped from the support list in comparison with iOS 17 . However, as usual, the availability of the newfeatures could vary in-between devices. The newer phones should get them all, but the back marker ones might get limited feature support.





Apple has just unveiled what will most certainly be regarded as the biggest update in the history of iOS.