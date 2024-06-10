iOS 18 breaks cover: A landmark update in Apple's history
Apple has just unveiled what will most certainly be regarded as the biggest update in the history of iOS.
iOS 18 is here, fueled by a ton of new features, revamping of core iOS apps, better privacy, security, customizability, and last but definitely not least––powered by artificial intelligence. Apple has abstained from fully joining on the AI fun that most of its rivals have been fully leaning onto for the past year or so, which makes iOS 18 such an important milestone for Cupertino.
But it's not all AI, as tons of other aspects of iOS have been rethought and revamped; even if there were zero AI announcements, iOS 18 would still have been a perfectly viable software update, as good as they usually come.
iOS 18 release date
As with all iOS major updates in recent years, the software will be available as a developer beta shortly after the keynote ends, while a generally more stable and bug-free public beta will get released in the coming month. Of course, iOS 18 will arrive on your iPhone this autumn, alongside Apple's iPhone 16 range.
iOS 18 compatible devices
Apple has recently confirmed that it supports its iPhones for a minimum of five years, though the norm for most recent iPhones is a longer support period. As evident in the table below, Apple could support the iPhone Xs family (iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, and iPhone XR) for at least another year, as the trio is getting iOS 18 support.
This means no phones will be dropped from the support list in comparison with iOS 17. However, as usual, the availability of the new iOS 18 features could vary in-between devices. The newer phones should get them all, but the back marker ones might get limited feature support.
|iPhone generation
|Market release date
|iOS 18 support
|iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16
|September 2024
|Yes
|iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15
|September 22, 2023 (8 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14
|September 16, 2022 (1 year and 8 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone SE 3rd Gen
|March 18, 2022 (2 years and 3 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini
|September 24, 2021 (2 years and 8 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini
|October 23, 2020 (3 years and 8 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone SE 2nd Gen
|April 24, 2020 (4 years and 2 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11
|September 20, 2019 (4 years and 8 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone Xs Max, Xs, iPhone XR
|September 21, 2018 (5 years and 8 months ago)
|Yes
|iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X
|September 22-November 3, 2017 (6 years and 8/7 months ago)
|No
