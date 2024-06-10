Apple's iOS 18 updated Control Center: look out for these new features
A minute after Apple's Craig Federighi successfully parachuted down to Cupertino (yeah, you have to watch the WWDC 2024 right from the start for context), he announced that iOS 18 will bring "new levels of customization and capability to Control Center".
This is how iOS 18 users will be able to access many of the things they do even faster. The redesigned Control Center in iOS 18 includes multiple groups of controls for media playback, smart home devices, and more – again, directly accessible and customizable.
The revamped Control Center comes with multiple new groups of controls for media playback and Home controls. These new groups and controls can be accessed by swiping down from the top-right edge. A new Controls gallery allows users to add toggles to the Control Center, including controls from third-party apps.
For example, iOS 18 users could quickly unlock a vehicle or jump right into capturing content for social media — all from one place, just by a swipe.
In iOS 18, users can also customize Lock Screen shortcuts, replacing the flashlight and camera buttons with other controls. On the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the Action button can be mapped to trigger a specific control.
Think of it as an analogy to the new ways to customize the Home Screen and Lock Screen on iOS 18.
The new controls gallery displays the full set of available options, and users can customize how the controls are laid out, including adjusting them to the ideal size and creating entirely new groups.
–Apple's Newsroom
Developers can include controls from their apps in the Control Center, such as starting your car or adjusting the thermostat, utilizing the new Control API introduced in iOS 18.
