Will Humane prove it put its eggs in the right basket with the AI Pin?
At a point, apparently, humanity has been putting eggs in baskets. And that likely didn’t go well, because we now have the saying: “don’t put all of your eggs in one basket”. Hence, Apple is making the iPhone 15 for the best phones basket, but it has also set aside eggs for the AR/VR basket through the Apple Vision Pro. You get it, right?
But other companies, like Google and Microsoft, have been placing a ton of eggs in their AI baskets — not that Google isn’t (again) making an AR headset that you can’t buy (again), but oh well. And since Imran Chaudhri wanted to put some eggs in the same basket, he left the Big A in order to found Humane: a company that is yet to actually unveil its thing, but said thing sounds cool.
The Humane AI Pin.
It just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?
Back in April of 2023, Imran himself walked up on the TED Talks stage in order to introduce the nifty little gadget. He talked about how current tech is all-absorbing and how his company is aiming to resolve that issue, which very few people have issues with to begin with.
This was also the first time that we actually got to see the AI Pin. It’s a cute lil’ gizmo that you get to place in your jacket’s pocket — and if you don’t have that type of pocket, then tough luck I guess — and then you basically use it as an assistant and a phone.
And the AI Pin was showcased to be able to:
Since AI is all the rage now, Imran and Bethany Bongiorno — Humane’s co-founder — put a focus on that when talking about the device with, quote: “an opportunity for people to take AI with them everywhere”. Which is probably something that your smartphone and smartwatch will be able to do anyway soon, but oh well.
And for us nerds, they also clarified that they are working on getting Qualcomm to supply the thing with an unspecified Snapdragon chip. Kewl. But is this really the time to do this, given that the device is allegedly set to launch by the end of 2023?
Well, Humane seems to know what it’s doing. The fact that this device’s concept included AI from the get-go basically confirms that the company was ahead of the competition. Now all that remains is for the pin to launch and be just as functional and fun to use.
Also, yes, I am completely intentionally avoiding saying “Humane AI Pin”, because it is getting increasingly annoying to say/type. And that is probably some form of feedback.
