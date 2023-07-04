Will Humane prove it put its eggs in the right basket with the AI Pin?

Eggs.

Thanks for the attention!



eggs

baskets

didn’t go well

Yes, I just summarized mobile technology advancements through metaphors about eggs. Don’t question it.



not that Google isn’t (again) making an AR headset that you can’t buy (again), but oh well

thing

thing

name

phone

know

rolls off

which very few people have issues with to begin with.

actually

see

and if you don’t have that type of pocket, then tough luck I guess

Respond to questions

Scan things you present it with via a camera and address them

Translate things in real time

Project a keyboard onto the wearer’s hand in order to be used as a phone

Change the colors of its LED for extra next-gen vibes

Which is probably something that your smartphone and smartwatch will be able to do anyway soon, but oh well.



Kewl.

launch

basically confirms

and fun

Also, yes, I am completely intentionally avoiding saying “Humane AI Pin”, because it is getting increasingly annoying to say/type. And that is probably some form of feedback.