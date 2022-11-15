Hulu adds more than a dozen new channels to its Live TV offering
Less than a week after it introduced a small price hike for certain bundles, Hulu is adding 14 new channels to Live TV line-up, the streaming service announced this week. Some of these channels totally make sense, while others are total surprises.
The new channels are meant to boost Hulu + Live TV’s offering and somewhat sweeten the recent price increases. With the new additions, the subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, national and local news, as well as entertainment.
Some of the channels to be added to Hulu are already available, such as The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On).
Last week, Hulu announced that its live TV service has 4.4 million subscribers, a 10% YoY (year over year). It’s a decent number considering that Hulu isn’t available in so many countries as Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix.
Apart from confirming a 10% growth, Hulu revealed last week that while its ad-supported and ad-free subs will remain the same at $8 and $15 per month respectively, all Hulu + Live TV bundles will be slightly more expensive starting December.
The $70 per month bundle featuring Hulu with ads, Disney Plus without ads, ESPN+ with ads, and live TV with ads will cost $75 from December 8. Additionally, the same bundle but with no ads on Hulu will be priced at $83 per month, $7 more than the current price.
From December 8 onward, the cheapest bundle that will include Disney Plus and Hulu will cost $70, but it will screen ads on all services included in the bundle.
The new channels are meant to boost Hulu + Live TV’s offering and somewhat sweeten the recent price increases. With the new additions, the subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, national and local news, as well as entertainment.
That said, six of the channels added today come from Vevo, one of the world’s most popular music video networks. The rest include channels from TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV, The Weather Channel, and Hallmark Channel.
Some of the channels to be added to Hulu are already available, such as The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On).
The following channels will be added on December 1: Vevo Pop, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Country, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, Vevo Holiday, TheGrio Television Network, JusticeCentral.TV, and The Weather Channel en Espanol.
Last week, Hulu announced that its live TV service has 4.4 million subscribers, a 10% YoY (year over year). It’s a decent number considering that Hulu isn’t available in so many countries as Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix.
Apart from confirming a 10% growth, Hulu revealed last week that while its ad-supported and ad-free subs will remain the same at $8 and $15 per month respectively, all Hulu + Live TV bundles will be slightly more expensive starting December.
The $70 per month bundle featuring Hulu with ads, Disney Plus without ads, ESPN+ with ads, and live TV with ads will cost $75 from December 8. Additionally, the same bundle but with no ads on Hulu will be priced at $83 per month, $7 more than the current price.
From December 8 onward, the cheapest bundle that will include Disney Plus and Hulu will cost $70, but it will screen ads on all services included in the bundle.
Things that are NOT allowed: