 Hulu adds more than a dozen new channels to its Live TV offering - PhoneArena
Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Hulu adds more than a dozen new channels to its Live TV offering

Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Hulu adds more than a dozen new channels to its Live TV offering
Less than a week after it introduced a small price hike for certain bundles, Hulu is adding 14 new channels to Live TV line-up, the streaming service announced this week. Some of these channels totally make sense, while others are total surprises.

The new channels are meant to boost Hulu + Live TV’s offering and somewhat sweeten the recent price increases. With the new additions, the subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, national and local news, as well as entertainment.

That said, six of the channels added today come from Vevo, one of the world’s most popular music video networks. The rest include channels from TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV, The Weather Channel, and Hallmark Channel.

Some of the channels to be added to Hulu are already available, such as The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On).

The following channels will be added on December 1: Vevo Pop, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Country, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, Vevo Holiday, TheGrio Television Network, JusticeCentral.TV, and The Weather Channel en Espanol.

Last week, Hulu announced that its live TV service has 4.4 million subscribers, a 10% YoY (year over year). It’s a decent number considering that Hulu isn’t available in so many countries as Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix.

Apart from confirming a 10% growth, Hulu revealed last week that while its ad-supported and ad-free subs will remain the same at $8 and $15 per month respectively, all Hulu + Live TV bundles will be slightly more expensive starting December.

The $70 per month bundle featuring Hulu with ads, Disney Plus without ads, ESPN+ with ads, and live TV with ads will cost $75 from December 8. Additionally, the same bundle but with no ads on Hulu will be priced at $83 per month, $7 more than the current price.

From December 8 onward, the cheapest bundle that will include Disney Plus and Hulu will cost $70, but it will screen ads on all services included in the bundle.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier Virgin Media launches Black Friday deals for two of its M350 bundles
UK carrier Virgin Media launches Black Friday deals for two of its M350 bundles
Hulu adds more than a dozen new channels to its Live TV offering
Hulu adds more than a dozen new channels to its Live TV offering
Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker
Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board
Metro by T-Mobile offers free phones in Walmart stores
Metro by T-Mobile offers free phones in Walmart stores
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever
Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless