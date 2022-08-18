HBO Max is set to become cheaper - just in time for House of the Dragon
The battle of the subscription services is on. This time around, it is time for HBO Max to shine with an exclusive offer of its own.
HBO Max, the television giant’s take on a video streaming service, is set to become even more accessible. The company announced that it would be offering a 30% discount on its yearly subscription price to new and returning users.
HBO Max’s main appeal lies in its plethora of original titles that tend to enjoy immense critical and commercial success. Through the platform, users can watch (in)famous series like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Undoing, alongside all-time classics like Sex and the City and The Sopranos.
It should be noted that HBO Max will continue to coexist with Discovery Plus for the time being. However, there are plans for the two platforms to eventually become one. But even on its own, HBO Max is worth checking out especially given the current prices.
The service is now cheaper than all of Netflix’s current subscription options. On the other hand, the ad-supported HBO Max plan now comes in at the same price as the Hulu equivalent. And we still haven’t mentioned the best part - the discount comes just in time for the premiere of House of the Dragon.
This translates to $104.99 for the ad-free plan, or just $69.99 for the ad-supported one. For reference, this means that HBO Max would cost either $8.75 a month (for the more expensive plan), or $5.85 (for the cheaper option). This information was first brought forward by the Verge in a dedicated article.
Admittedly, the roster of HBO Max is set to become somewhat more limited in the aftermath of the messy merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. As a result of the business decision, a number of HBO Max series have already been canceled and some are rumored to be on the chopping block.
