The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle

Apps
2
Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle
Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022.

Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) will have to start paying $82.99 per month. This is a $7 increase compared to the $75.99 a month that they pay now.

Furthermore, those who watch Hulu (with ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) will have to start paying $74.99 a month, which is $5 more than what they are paying now. Also, this version of the bundle won't be available for new users anymore.

However, from December 8th, 2022, Hulu will add a new variation of the Hulu + Live TV bundle. For $69.99 a month, new users will be able to watch Hulu (with ads), Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

So basically, if you want to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you will have two options: pay $69.99 a month and watch everything with ads or pay $82.99 per month and watch only ESPN+ with ads.

It's not good news, yes, but we should not be surprised by the price hike of the Hulu + Live TV bundle. In August, Disney announced that Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ are all raising their prices, so it's only logical for the cost of the bundle to increase as well.

Unfortunately, Disney isn't the only one raising prices. As we reported in October, YouTube is also increasing the cost of its YouTube Premium family plan from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month. And let's not forget that Netflix and Apple also increased their prices recently.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless