Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle
Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022.
Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) will have to start paying $82.99 per month. This is a $7 increase compared to the $75.99 a month that they pay now.
However, from December 8th, 2022, Hulu will add a new variation of the Hulu + Live TV bundle. For $69.99 a month, new users will be able to watch Hulu (with ads), Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).
It's not good news, yes, but we should not be surprised by the price hike of the Hulu + Live TV bundle. In August, Disney announced that Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ are all raising their prices, so it's only logical for the cost of the bundle to increase as well.
Unfortunately, Disney isn't the only one raising prices. As we reported in October, YouTube is also increasing the cost of its YouTube Premium family plan from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month. And let's not forget that Netflix and Apple also increased their prices recently.
Furthermore, those who watch Hulu (with ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) will have to start paying $74.99 a month, which is $5 more than what they are paying now. Also, this version of the bundle won't be available for new users anymore.
So basically, if you want to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you will have two options: pay $69.99 a month and watch everything with ads or pay $82.99 per month and watch only ESPN+ with ads.
