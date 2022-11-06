The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Disney Plus, Hulu raising prices in December

Disney Plus announced back in August that it will launch its own ad tier service in December. One of the few streaming services that didn’t give customers the option to pay less for its services and see ads, Disney Plus is aligning its offering to the market.

Unfortunately, along with the new ad-tier, Disney Plus announced a price hike for its ad-free streaming service. Starting December 8, Disney Plus will cost $11 per month, as opposed to just $8. Customers who don’t want to pay for the ad-free tier can keep paying $8 per month, but they will get ads.

Since Disney Plus still allows customers to pay in advance for its streaming services, you have until December 7 to grab a Disney Plus annual subscription and avoid the upcoming price hike, at least for one more year.

As far as Hulu goes, things are a bit more complicated. While the ad-supported and ad-free subs remain the same at $8 and $15 per month respectively, all Hulu + Live TV bundles will be slightly more expensive starting next month.

For example, the $70 per month bundle featuring Hulu with ads, Disney Plus without ads, ESPN+ with ads, and live TV with ads will cost $75 come December 8. Additionally, the same bundle but with no ads on Hulu will be priced at $83 per month, $7 more than the current price.

From December 8 onward, the cheapest bundle that will include Disney Plus and Hulu will cost $70, but it will screen ads on all services included in the bundle. Customers who have already paid the $3 extra fee for ad-free Disney Plus via Hulu will get to keep service beyond December 7, but the option will no longer be available afterward.

The only good news is that ESPN+, one of the streaming services included in the bundles, will not get a price hike and will still be available for $10 per month.
