Oppo has its own take on a tri-fold concept phone: check it out
Recently, the idea of a triple-foldable phone is inching closer to reality, with Chinese manufacturers leading the charge. Huawei is already making waves with what would be the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, having showcased it live on several occasions and gearing up for an official reveal next month. Another player from China, Tecno, has just unveiled its own concept of a tri-foldable device, and apparently, that prompted other companies to do the same.
Zhou Yibao, Oppo’s product manager for the Find series, gave us a glimpse of the company’s tri-fold concept phone on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. The image shows the device fully opened up, giving off major tablet vibes with its expansive display.
However, with so many companies jumping on the tri-fold bandwagon, I think we are getting closer to seeing these devices hit the market. As I mentioned, Huawei is set to unveil its first tri-fold model next month. Rumor has it that Samsung is also working on one, and Xiaomi is getting involved, too. Tri-foldable devices could be the next big trend, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more brands join the fray soon.
With so many brands working on them, tri-fold phones could be the next big trend
The render reveals that the phone has two hinges and a nearly bezel-free main screen, giving it a sleek look. The back is covered in faux leather, adding a touch of elegance. It seems to be running a tweaked version of Oppo’s ColorOS, complete with big widgets and a taskbar for easy multitasking.
Oppo’s concept of a triple-foldable display phone. | Image credit – Oppo
Since this is just a concept, it is unclear if or when Oppo plans to bring this product to market. Over the years, we have seen countless prototypes and concepts – some have successfully hit the shelves, while others have quietly disappeared.
