Alleged iPhone 16 Pro benchmark scores suggest supercharged A18 Pro chip is barely any faster









The iPhone 16 model that was spotted on the benchmarking website got a single-core score of 3,114 and a multi-core score of 6,666.



Since Apple has returned to its strategy of equipping all new models with new chips this year, it's possible that the device codes correspond to the hierarchy of the models.



For reference, last year's



Assuming this was indeed the iPhone 16 Pro , we are looking at an improvement of approximately 7 percent in the single-core scores and, curiously, a decline in the multi-core performance.



That's not in line with Apple's claim as the company says that the A18 Pro is 15 percent faster than the A17 Pro. Themodel that was spotted on the benchmarking website got a single-core score of 3,114 and a multi-core score of 6,666.Since Apple has returned to its strategy of equipping all new models with new chips this year, it's possible that the device codes correspond to the hierarchy of the models. By this logic , the machine ID 17,3 refers to the iPhone 16 Pro For reference, last year's iPhone 15 which rocks the A16 Bionic chip scored 2,595 and 6,651 points on the same test, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro which has the more powerful A17 Pro under the hood managed 2,920 and 7,447 points.Assuming this was indeed the, we are looking at an improvement of approximately 7 percent in the single-core scores and, curiously, a decline in the multi-core performance.That's not in line with Apple's claim as the company says that the A18 Pro is 15 percent faster than the A17 Pro.