Alleged iPhone 16 Pro benchmark scores suggest supercharged A18 Pro chip is barely any faster
The entire iPhone 16 lineup is powered by new 3nm chips and they are largely the same, with some minor differences. Both chips have a six-core CPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine and where they differ is that the A18 Pro that fuels the Pro models comes with a six-core GPU, whereas the A18 has one less GPU core. Although the new phones will be available beginning September 20, it looks like someone already got their hands on one of the models and ran a benchmark test on it.
The iPhone 16 model that was spotted on the benchmarking website got a single-core score of 3,114 and a multi-core score of 6,666.
Since Apple has returned to its strategy of equipping all new models with new chips this year, it's possible that the device codes correspond to the hierarchy of the models. By this logic, the machine ID 17,3 refers to the iPhone 16 Pro.
For reference, last year's iPhone 15 which rocks the A16 Bionic chip scored 2,595 and 6,651 points on the same test, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro which has the more powerful A17 Pro under the hood managed 2,920 and 7,447 points.
That's not in line with Apple's claim as the company says that the A18 Pro is 15 percent faster than the A17 Pro.
So, what gives? First of all, it's possible that the scores are for the base models, in which case, they don't sound disappointing. Other than that, it's likely that the phones will be optimized further for performance, meaning the scores are likely to improve in the future, even if they are legit. And, lastly, it's not hard to fake Geekbench scores, so these results may not be indicative of the iPhone 16's performance at all.
X user James Atkinson spotted an iPhone model with the identifier 17,3 on Geekbench 6 and from earlier leaks, we know that this identifier is tied to the iPhone 16 family.
An iPhone 16 model was spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench 6
