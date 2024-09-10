Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Alleged iPhone 16 Pro benchmark scores suggest supercharged A18 Pro chip is barely any faster

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Processors
Alleged iPhone 16 Pro benchmark scores suggest supercharged A18 Pro chip is barely any faster
The entire iPhone 16 lineup is powered by new 3nm chips and they are largely the same, with some minor differences. Both chips have a six-core CPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine and where they differ is that the A18 Pro that fuels the Pro models comes with a six-core GPU, whereas the A18 has one less GPU core. Although the new phones will be available beginning September 20, it looks like someone already got their hands on one of the models and ran a benchmark test on it.

X user James Atkinson spotted an iPhone model with the identifier 17,3 on Geekbench 6 and from earlier leaks, we know that this identifier is tied to the iPhone 16 family.



The iPhone 16 model that was spotted on the benchmarking website got a single-core score of 3,114 and a multi-core score of 6,666.

Since Apple has returned to its strategy of equipping all new models with new chips this year, it's possible that the device codes correspond to the hierarchy of the models. By this logic, the machine ID 17,3 refers to the iPhone 16 Pro.

For reference, last year's iPhone 15 which rocks the A16 Bionic chip scored 2,595 and 6,651 points on the same test, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro which has the more powerful A17 Pro under the hood managed 2,920 and 7,447 points.

Assuming this was indeed the iPhone 16 Pro, we are looking at an improvement of approximately 7 percent in the single-core scores and, curiously, a decline in the multi-core performance.

That's not in line with Apple's claim as the company says that the A18 Pro is 15 percent faster than the A17 Pro.

So, what gives? First of all, it's possible that the scores are for the base models, in which case, they don't sound disappointing. Other than that, it's likely that the phones will be optimized further for performance, meaning the scores are likely to improve in the future, even if they are legit. And, lastly, it's not hard to fake Geekbench scores, so these results may not be indicative of the iPhone 16's performance at all.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless