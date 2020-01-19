With Google Maps unavailable, Huawei turns to another mapping, navigation, and traffic provider
Since the middle of last May, Huawei has been on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list which means that the manufacturer is banned from accessing its U.S. supply chain. Perhaps the biggest loss for Huawei has been its inability to license Google Mobile Services and Google Play Services for Android. As a result, Huawei phones from last year's Mate 30 series onward must use an open-source version of Android. Google apps like Search, Gmail, Drive, the Play Store, Maps and others cannot be used. In China, where most Google apps are banned, this is no big deal. But Huawei's international sales have suffered from the inability of the manufacturer's phones to run Google's base apps.
So far, Huawei has not been used as a bargaining chip during U.S.-China trade negotiations
Huawei models that do not use the licensed version of Google include the Mate 30 series and the upcoming P40 line. There had been hopes that trade talks between the U.S. and China would lead to the removal of Huawei from the entity list. President Donald Trump had hinted that the Chinese manufacturer could be used as a bargaining chip in an effort by the U.S. to obtain better terms for a trade agreement. But so far, with Phase One of a trade deal signed by both countries, Huawei apparently has not been mentioned. That doesn't mean that the company won't be brought up by U.S. negotiators in the future.
While Huawei is banned from accessing its U.S. supply chain, the company has ridden a wave of patriotism among Chinese consumers to dominate handset shipments in its home country. For example, during the third quarter, the manufacturer's phone shipments domestically soared an incredible 66% year-over-year. During the three-month period from July through September, Huawei's market share inside China was over 42% as consumers in the country considered it to be a victim of U.S. bullying.
Despite missing out on some global sales due to the ban, the company shipped a record 240 million smartphones last year. That topped estimates by 10 million and beat the 2018 figure by 16%. Still, the number shipped did fall short of the 300 million units that Huawei planned on delivering for 2019. And instead of surpassing Samsung, Huawei had to settle for second place behind the South Korean behemoth. Huawei did manage to top Apple and all things considered, the company turned in a sparkling performance business-wise in 2019. And now with the addition of TomTom's data, you might say that Huawei is mapping out 2020 as it continues to replace the components and software it cannot obtain from the U.S.
However, things could get worse for Huawei if the U.S. Commerce Department makes a change to the di minimis rule. The latter currently allows the U.S. to issue export controls on foreign-made goods if their value consists of over 25% U.S. origin parts. The Commerce Department is considering a reduction in that threshold to 10% which would mean that Huawei could have trouble sourcing components and software from foreign countries.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):