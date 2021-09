HTC’s next affordable smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

HTC continues to bet on smartphones despite conflicting results . That’s probably one of the main reasons the company doesn’t invest too much money in its lineup. HTC fans will have to wait a long time to get another flagship, if any at all.Meanwhile, the Taiwanese company is readying yet another budget-friendly device, the Wildfire E Ultra. The phone has been recently spotted on Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice ), so it’s safe to say its launch is imminent.HTC Wildfire E Ultra is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor and 2GB RAM. The size of the display is unknown at the moment, but the Google Play Console listing reveals it features 480 x 960 pixels resolution.Unsurprisingly, the Wildfire E Ultra will run Android 11, but it might be updated to Android 12 next year. The rest of the phone’s specs remain a mystery, but we’re confident we’ll be hearing about the Wildfire E Ultra again very soon.