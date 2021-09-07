HTC survives another month, but revenue is down again

HTC has survived another month. It hasn’t released new products since June and that shows in its latest revenue numbers
, which were down a considerable 15.3% in what’s typically a stronger summer month for the brand.
HTC isn't quite in the green for 2021
In August 2021, HTC’s revenue stood at NT$ 366 million ($13.23 million). That’s stable compared to the previous month, but significantly lower than the NT$ 432 million ($15.62 million) it reported twelve months earlier.
While HTC could still move back into the green for revenue growth across 2021, with four months left to go that’s now looking increasingly unlikely. As things stand, HTC’s revenues are down 3.69% compared to the equivalent period in 2020.
September and the fourth quarter tend to be good months for HTC, so its current product lineup of smartphones and VR products certainly has its work cut out if it wants to live up to expectations.
As for whether HTC will be announcing any new devices in the near future, recent leaks point to it releasing a cheap Android tablet
. There are also rumors of a comeback in South Korea, a market it exited in 2012 because of poor results.