Leaked sketch reveals premium HTC Desire 20 Pro design
Described by a typically reliable source of inside information on the Taiwanese company as "kind of a mix OnePlus 8 on the front and Mi 10 on the back" just a few days ago, the unreleased phone is today depicted for the very first time by one of the most dependable leakers in the world.
Obviously, a sketch can't paint the whole picture and do an intricate handset design justice, but at least at first glance, the purported HTC Desire 20 Pro does resemble the beautiful OnePlus 8 from the front and the... okay-looking Xiaomi Mi 10 from behind. This is a "modern" device we're dealing with here, adopting a trendy hole punch instead of a notch or outdated screen bezels, as well as a multi-camera rear-facing setup consisting of four imaging sensors.
As you can notice, the fourth circle on the back of the Desire 20 Pro is noticeably smaller than the other three, which probably means we're looking at a depth sensor here in addition to a primary, ultra-wide, and a telephoto or macro lens. Naturally, we'll have to wait for confirmation on the camera specifications front, but just in case the Desire name didn't make it clear enough, a recent benchmark etched the phone's decidedly mid-range status in stone.
Codenamed Bayamo, this premium-looking device seemingly packs a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6 gigs of memory, which means the price point will make or break HTC's next attempt at mounting a comeback in an extremely competitive mobile industry currently dominated by COVID-19 uncertainty.
That sounds like an impossible task for a phone carrying such a forgettable and boring name, but hey, at least the HTC Desire 20 Pro still has a headphone jack going for it. And a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which remains a wiser choice than an in-display sensor, especially in the mid-range segment.