The Desire 19s is another cheap yet overpriced phone from HTC

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 14, 2019, 6:29 AM
HTC might no longer be an active player in the high-end smartphone segment but it’s still churning out devices every so often for people on tighter budgets. Today, the Taiwan-based company has announced its newest entry-level phone, the Desire 19s, which replaces last year’s Desire 12s.

In a market dominated by cheap Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, and even Motorola phones, it’s fair to say HTC’s offering is a bit bland. The front of the smartphone is adorned by a 6.2-inch IPS display complete with a small notch above and a HD+ (1520 x 720p) resolution. This is accompanied by a two-tone rear panel similar to Google’s Pixel 3a which houses a fingerprint scanner and a triple-camera setup.

Acting as the primary sensor is a 13-megapixel shooter that supports Night Mode and portrait photography, the latter of which benefits from a dedicated 5-megapixel depth sensor. Like most smartphones these days, the Desire 19s is also equipped with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that allows you to capture much more in a single shot. On a related note, it’s worth pointing out HTC’s newest product includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

Powering the product is MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22, a chip that’s most comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450. It’s coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which, fortunately, is expandable via microSD cards. 

The entire package is completed by Android 9 Pie rather than Android 10 paired with the newest version of HTC Sense and a decently sized 3,850mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via the USB-C port. 

HTC’s Desire 19s is available to purchase today in Taiwan for the equivalent of USD 195 in either Free Blue or Yashi Black. International availability hasn’t been announced yet but, considering the competition, this phone is pretty hard to recommend.

5 Comments

Whitedot
Reply

1. Whitedot

Posts: 860; Member since: Sep 26, 2017

HTC is so desperate for high margin they are willing to screw phone by simply getting one component very wrong - CPU.

posted on 5 hours ago

aegislash
Reply

2. aegislash

Posts: 1528; Member since: Jan 27, 2015

The current state of HTC's mobile division these days: https://i.giphy.com/media/RL0xU1daTlMoE/giphy.webp

posted on 5 hours ago

corsairgr
Reply

3. corsairgr

Posts: 12; Member since: Oct 08, 2017

I bet they are still clueless of why people don't buy their phones. They must be in denial. Their heads are up on their asses. I am curious though... how do they manage to stay afloat? I was expecting them dead back in 2017. Yet they are still alive somehow.

posted on 4 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

4. joshuaswingle

Posts: 645; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Google spent $1.1 billion buying their smartphone team in 2018 and they still have other cash in the bank. They’re ’only’ burning through between 50-70 million per quarter at the moment, so they can keep chugging along for quite some time still. But by the time things get tight, hopefully their business will be profitable (profitability is slowly improving). The new CEO seems confident of a turnaround, anyway.

posted on 4 hours ago

bucknassty
Reply

5. bucknassty

Posts: 1370; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

quietly stupid.... new slogan.... i would suggest google just buy them out... but that sounds like a terrible idea now

posted on 4 hours ago

