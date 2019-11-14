The Desire 19s is another cheap yet overpriced phone from HTC
In a market dominated by cheap Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, and even Motorola phones, it’s fair to say HTC’s offering is a bit bland. The front of the smartphone is adorned by a 6.2-inch IPS display complete with a small notch above and a HD+ (1520 x 720p) resolution. This is accompanied by a two-tone rear panel similar to Google’s Pixel 3a which houses a fingerprint scanner and a triple-camera setup.
Acting as the primary sensor is a 13-megapixel shooter that supports Night Mode and portrait photography, the latter of which benefits from a dedicated 5-megapixel depth sensor. Like most smartphones these days, the Desire 19s is also equipped with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that allows you to capture much more in a single shot. On a related note, it’s worth pointing out HTC’s newest product includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Powering the product is MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22, a chip that’s most comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450. It’s coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which, fortunately, is expandable via microSD cards.
HTC’s Desire 19s is available to purchase today in Taiwan for the equivalent of USD 195 in either Free Blue or Yashi Black. International availability hasn’t been announced yet but, considering the competition, this phone is pretty hard to recommend.
