The Desire 19s is another cheap yet overpriced phone from HTC



Acting as the primary sensor is a 13-megapixel shooter that supports Night Mode and portrait photography, the latter of which benefits from a dedicated 5-megapixel depth sensor. Like most smartphones these days, the Desire 19s is also equipped with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that allows you to capture much more in a single shot. On a related note, it’s worth pointing out HTC’s newest product includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



Powering the product is MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22, a chip that’s most comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450. It’s coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which, fortunately, is expandable via microSD cards.









The entire package is completed by Android 9 Pie rather than Android 10 paired with the newest version of HTC Sense and a decently sized 3,850mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via the USB-C port.



HTC’s Desire 19s is available to purchase today in Taiwan for the equivalent of USD 195 in either Free Blue or Yashi Black. International availability hasn’t been announced yet but, considering the competition, this phone is pretty hard to recommend.



