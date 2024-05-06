HTC launches budget-friendly Android tablet ahead of U24 Pro announcement

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
HTC is expected to unveil a new mid-range smartphone this summer, the U24 Pro. Rumors about the upcoming phone reveal a rather unimpressive specs configuration, but before the U24 Pro becomes official, HTC made another Android device official, the A101 Plus Edition.

The A101 Plus Edition is a budget-friendly Android tablet that costs less than $200 / €200, so don’t expect any premium features. Unfortunately, even though it’s an affordable tablet, there are probably better equipped alternatives in this price range.

Anyway, the HTC A101 Plus Edition has been recently introduced in Russia (via Gizchina) for RUB 15,990 ($175 / €160). It’s not yet available in any other European country, so it’s unclear whether or not HTC will change the price depending on location.



Specs-wise, the A101 Plus Edition is totally unimpressive. The slate is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and sports a 10.95-inch IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1200 pixels).

The tablet packs just 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD), as well as a dual camera (13MP + 13MP). There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front and a 7,000 mAh battery inside that features 10W wired charging support.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

