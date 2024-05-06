HTC launches budget-friendly Android tablet ahead of U24 Pro announcement
HTC is expected to unveil a new mid-range smartphone this summer, the U24 Pro. Rumors about the upcoming phone reveal a rather unimpressive specs configuration, but before the U24 Pro becomes official, HTC made another Android device official, the A101 Plus Edition.
The A101 Plus Edition is a budget-friendly Android tablet that costs less than $200 / €200, so don’t expect any premium features. Unfortunately, even though it’s an affordable tablet, there are probably better equipped alternatives in this price range.
Specs-wise, the A101 Plus Edition is totally unimpressive. The slate is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and sports a 10.95-inch IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1200 pixels).
The tablet packs just 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD), as well as a dual camera (13MP + 13MP). There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front and a 7,000 mAh battery inside that features 10W wired charging support.
Anyway, the HTC A101 Plus Edition has been recently introduced in Russia (via Gizchina) for RUB 15,990 ($175 / €160). It’s not yet available in any other European country, so it’s unclear whether or not HTC will change the price depending on location.
HTC A101 Plus Edition
