HTC
HTC’s upcoming mid-ranger spotted on Google Play Console, key specs revealed
HTC is expected to launch at least one mid-range smartphone this summer. One HTC not-yet-announced phone has been recently spotted on the Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG websites, which we believe might be either the U24 or U24 Pro.

The same device has been recently listed on Google Play Console, which confirms HTC is indeed preparing to launch another mid-range Android smartphone (via MySmartPrice).

Unfortunately, the picture of the phone added in the Google Play Console database is very low resolution, so it’s hard to say what the U24 Pro will look like. What’s visible in the picture looks pretty generic, but let’s not assume anything until we have more info on this one.

What we do know is that HTC’s upcoming mid-range phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB RAM. The phone’s display features FHD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) resolution and 480dpi pixel density.

Since pictures of the back side of the phone haven’t been added to the Google Play Console database, it’s hard to say whether HTC will use the same quad camera configuration as the U23 Pro or will decrease the number of sensors in favor of better quality.
Cosmin Vasile
