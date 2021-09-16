How to pre-order the iPhone 13 and get it as fast as possible

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





When to pre-order iPhone 13? When does iPhone 13 ship?





The iPhone 13 pages will open on the 17th of September, Friday. Shipments will begin to arrive a week after — launch day is on the 24th of September. This is also when you should be able to get some hands-on with the iPhone 13 series at a local store or carrier office.





How to pre-order the iPhone 13?





The easiest way to pre-order an Apple iPhone 13 series device is to go directly through the Apple Store. Specifically, the Store app will allow you to pre-set your choice of iPhone 13 model and color, as well as get your payment method ready.





It also lets you pick up carrier models and will have the carrier deals options for the iPhone 13 series listed right there. Then, just come back to the app when the pages are live on the 17th!





How to get the iPhone 13 as fast as possible?





Look, it stands to reason that you are probably not the first person who wants to buy a brand-new iPhone 13. Therefore, it's probably a good idea to try and be the first one who gets their foot through the door when it comes to pre-ordering. That'd maximise your chances to get one of the first iPhone 13 units in your hands.





So, how do we do that? Here are a few simple steps to follow:





Know when the pre-orders start









PDT - 5 AM

MDT - 6 AM

CDT - 7 AM

EDT - 8 AM Apple operates from California, so when it says "this Friday", you should keep time zones in mind. The iPhone 13 pre-orders will kick off at 5 AM PDT, but the US spreads over multiple different time zones. So, here's what you need to know:





So yeah, stock up on coffee and load up those Ted Lasso episodes, because you're in for an early morning. Or a long night! For some areas, iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max will become available to purchase literally before sunrise. But hey... a person needs their new iPhone, right?





Use the Apple Store app





As mentioned above, you can set up your model of choice, payment option, set up a trade-in, use your Apple Card, and have all this stored and ready to go. When the pre-order gates open, you just press a button and your iPhone 13 pre-order is done!





Keep your favorite stores and carrier open in another tab





No need to sit there refreshing the Apple website like you're crazy. Refresh all of the stores like a madman!





Besides, it's not a good bet that Apple would have the best deal. Best Buy, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile — these are all running trade-in offers for the iPhone 13. You'll be able to nab a deal whenever one of them goes online with the pre-orders, so shoot away.





This is the first time we've seen such deep discounts for new iPhone models in recent memory. Make sure you check out the T-Mobile "Forever Upgrade" offer - that seems an interesting way of always having a new device.





Where can I buy the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro?









Over at AT&T, you can get up to $700 off on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 or up to $1000 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with eligible trade-in. Even if you have a good condition Lastly, let's take a look at the deals and availabilities we have to work with. Carrier deals from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and retailers all throw their hats in the ring and are waiting to sell the Apple iPhone 13 to new and existing customers.Over at AT&T, you can get up to $700 off on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 or up to $1000 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with eligible trade-in. Even if you have a good condition iPhone 11 , it'll still net you $1000 through AT&T's promo offer, and that's crazy!





The deal is valid for new and existing customers up for contract renewal and, of course, requires you to go for an Unlimited contract and payment in installments. Technically, the discount is applied via monthly bill credits. In reality, a new iPhone 13 will cost you $2.78 per month over 36 months. The same promotion can be viewed directly on Apple's website





At Verizon, an eligible trade-in can net you a free iPhone 13 — again for new customers or existing customers who sign an unlimited contract and choose to pay off the iPhone 13 with an installment plan. Your discount will be applied via bill credits, so the iPhone 13 will technically cost you $0.





This does not apply to the cheapest Start Unlimited plan, so Verizon customers should look at Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited. This is a pretty big deal, considering the standard iPhone storage capacity has been updated to 128 GB this year. Also, it stands to reason that you are probably getting the latest iPhone with an unlimited data plan to go along with it. The same promotion is live on Apple's site





With T-Mobile, you can trade-in your old phone and sign up for the " Forever Upgrade " option, which will let you turn in your old iPhone for a fixed price of $800 every two years and always have a new iPhone in your pocket. Alternatively, if you get an iPhone 13 with the unlimited data plan — the Magenta —, you will get $200 back in bill credit and $340 in Apple Store credit! Or, go for the expensive Magenta Max plan and you get $500 back in bill credit over the duration of the contract.





Essentially, this is an iPhone 13 "for free" or the Pro models at a hefty, hefty discount. Of course, it's available for new and existing customers. That Apple credit might go towards a shiny new Apple Watch Series 7. Or an older-gen Apple Watch Series 6, these are still quite good!





It's also worth checking out Best Buy's offers when hunting for a new phone. If you go and buy a T-Mobile iPhone 13 or 13 Pro Max off of Best Buy you get $100 off outright. Got an old iPhone to trade in? That'll only sweeten the pot! Over at Best Buy, you can save up to $720 with activation and eligible trade-in of an iPhone 8 or newer. Or save up to $1000 on the Pro models with activation and eligible trade-in of iPhone 11 or newer!





This essentially means the iPhone 13 Pro becomes free, the iPhone 13 Pro Max goes down to $99. Of course, again, you will most probably need to sign up for an unlimited plan here.





What are the best deals on iPhone 13?









iPhone 13 deals and where to buy

We are currently in the pre-order and launch stage. But you can rest assured that we will follow the iPhone 13 deals as they unfold. Be sure to bookmark our page:





The iPhone 13 has been announced this Tuesday and the pre-orders are about to kick off. So, how do you pre-order the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max as quickly and painlessly as possible? Are there any trade-in options for new and existing customers? Let's explore!