Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

How to make the iPhone keyboard bigger

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How to make the iPhone keyboard bigger
The iPhone 12 mini and the soon-to-be iPhone 13 mini are quite the rare species in 2021 – tiny smartphones with flagship specs. But the convenience of a small phone comes with a problem many people will face – the on-screen iPhone 12 mini keyboard is too tiny.

Or maybe you own the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or even the iPhone 12 Pro Max and you're still having trouble with the keys being too tiny for you to comfortably type on. Alternatively, you may be rocking an older Apple smartphone like iPhone SE or SE 2 (2020), which are also packing small displays.

Well, thankfully there's a solution that works the same for all modern iPhones...

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple - iPhone 12 mini 5G 64GB - Black (Verizon)

$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy


If you've searched "how to make the iPhone 12 mini keyboard bigger" or any iPhone's touch keyboard for that matter, the first thing you'll likely notice is that it's impossible to resize the default touch keyboard on its own.

But what we can do is change your iPhone's display settings in a way that will make everything a bit larger and easier to tap precisely, including the keyboard.

How to make the keyboard bigger on iPhone 12 mini or any other iPhone


This method will work on:

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone 11 / Pro / Max
  • iPhone X / Xr / Xs / Xs MAX
  • iPhone 8 / 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 / 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s / 6s Plus

On your iPhone open the "Settings" app, scroll down to find the "Display & Brightness" option, then tap it. Afterwards scroll down to the bottom and tap "View" under "Display Zoom".



Here you'll see two options, a "Standard" one and a "Zoomed" one. Tap on "Zoomed", then tap "Set" on the top right corner of the screen.



Your iPhone's display will briefly turn off, then back on again, after which icons, menus and the iPhone keyboard will be larger. As an example, below is the iPhone 12 mini keyboard before and after enabling "Display Zoom":



This is a particularly useful feature to enable if you want to make the keyboard larger on iPhone 7, iPhone 11 or any newer small iPhone, quick and easy; it's not just invaluable for certain iPhone mini users.

iPhone keyboard not big enough, still?

The following method will work on any iPhone model

There's an alternative option for getting a larger iPhone keyboard, and that is to install a third party keyboard app. Unfortunately Google's Gboard doesn't have the option to make it larger or smaller on iPhone like it does on Android, but other keyboard apps do.

Paid apps like Larger Keyboard or XL Keyboard might do what you're looking for, but for the purposes of this tutorial we'll go with the free TuneKey app.

Either click the link above to download TuneKey on your iPhone, or head on over manually to the App Store and search for "tunekey", then tap "Get".

Once TuneKey is installed on your iPhone, open the Settings app, scroll down until you find "TuneKey", tap it, then tap "Keyboards" and enable "TuneKey".



Now open the TuneKey app and tap "Adjust Key Size". By default the keys will be at their largest, but you can make them smaller here if you wish to.



Now you can proceed to open any app on your iPhone where texting was an issue, and when the default keyboard pops up, simply press the "Globe" icon in the bottom left corner until TuneKey shows up, offering you the bigger iPhone keyboard you've been after.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Review
9.0
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $530 Special BestBuy $730 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung suppliers see profit and sales plunge following weak Galaxy S21 sales
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung suppliers see profit and sales plunge following weak Galaxy S21 sales
Huge new discounts make Apple's iPad mini (2019) more attractive than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Huge new discounts make Apple's iPad mini (2019) more attractive than ever before
Apple's CSAM scanning could be very dangerous, say researchers
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple's CSAM scanning could be very dangerous, say researchers
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 chargers
Xiaomi announces big launch event on September 15
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Xiaomi announces big launch event on September 15
OnePlus Nord update adds ambient display Bitmoji, more screen features
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord update adds ambient display Bitmoji, more screen features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless