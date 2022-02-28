 Poll: How much would you pay for a smartphone case? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Accessories Polls

Poll: How much would you pay for a smartphone case?

Mariyan Slavov
By
9
Poll: How much would you pay for a smartphone case?
Smartphones are so fragile these days that unless you buy one of those rugged rubberized models (which are several generations behind in the camera and chipset departments) you definitely need a case.

Actually, we did a survey some time ago asking you about the case situation, and the results were unanimous. Almost 80% of the respondents said they use a case all the time, with another 10% slapping the protective add-on on specific occasions, and during the “brand-new” phase of their phone.

So, we get it - cases are a necessity born out of our vanity (we pushed the glass sandwich design forward, and we - tech journalists - are partly responsible, too). There’s no denying that glass phones look good (until you touch them) but all potential aesthetic benefits are defeated by the need to protect that slab of glass with a case.

Let’s not slide down the negative drain and plug our metaphorical bathtubs with some pros. Cases give us a chance to customize our otherwise boring phones (they all look the same anyway), and you can choose any color you like, add your favorite brand in the mix, show off your hobbies and interests, etc.

See! It’s not all bad. Plus, most of the cases are doing a great job of protecting your phone. Then we arrive at the “money” part of the equation. You’ve already spent north of $1000 on a flagship phone, how much would you pay to get a case for it?


There is such a huge variety of models, colors, materials, and designs that prices also fluctuate quite a bit. You can get a cheap silicone case for under $10, and at the other side of the spectrum, you can very well spend hundreds of dollars on a Prada case, or a crocodile leather smartphone cover, a shiny Swarovski crystal case, or something with gold, platinum, or diamonds in the mix.

Today we’re asking you what your budget is when buying a smartphone case. Be honest and tell us the truth! We won’t judge. I once spent about $50 on a rugged case but that’s pretty much my upper limit. What about you? Share your thoughts on smartphone cases in general in the comments below. What’s your favorite case?

How much would you pay for a smartphone case?

Vote View Result

More Polls:
Poll: What will phones look like in 2025? Pretty much the same...
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What will phones look like in 2025? Pretty much the same...
Feb 25, 2022, 2:06 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?
Feb 23, 2022, 2:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Is your phone display cracked or broken?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Is your phone display cracked or broken?
Jan 19, 2022, 2:38 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
Aug 06, 2021, 8:08 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$120
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless