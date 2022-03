Poll: How much would you pay for a smartphone case?

How much would you pay for a smartphone case? Less than $10 $10 to $20 $20 to $30 $30 to $40 $40 to $50 $50 to $99.99 More than $100 Other (in the comments) Less than $10 17.16% $10 to $20 38.28% $20 to $30 18.81% $30 to $40 10.56% $40 to $50 8.91% $50 to $99.99 5.61% More than $100 0.33% Other (in the comments) 0.33%

There is such a huge variety of models, colors, materials, and designs that prices also fluctuate quite a bit. You can get a cheap silicone case for under $10, and at the other side of the spectrum, you can very well spend hundreds of dollars on a Prada case, or a crocodile leather smartphone cover, a shiny Swarovski crystal case, or something with gold, platinum, or diamonds in the mix Today we’re asking you what your budget is when buying a smartphone case. Be honest and tell us the truth! We won’t judge. I once spent about $50 on a rugged case but that’s pretty much my upper limit. What about you? Share your thoughts on smartphone cases in general in the comments below. What’s your favorite case?