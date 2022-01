Poll: Is your phone display cracked or broken?

Is your phone display cracked or broken? No (I'm really, really careful/lucky) Yes (I plan to change the screen) Yes (But I'm gonna keep using it until I get a new phone) Yes (it has been replaced) Other (in the comments) No (I'm really, really careful/lucky) 83.33% Yes (I plan to change the screen) 0% Yes (But I'm gonna keep using it until I get a new phone) 0% Yes (it has been replaced) 16.67% Other (in the comments) 0%





More Polls:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

There was a story I wrote some time ago about how extremely fragile modern phones have become . Now, almost two years later, things haven’t improved one iota.Even though Corning shoots out new Gorilla glass models almost every year (the company has even given up on the numbering game), phones remain as fragile as Cinderella’s shoe.So, today we’re counting the casualties! Let us know if your phone has a broken screen, or you had to replace it at some point.Feel free to share your horror/success stories in the comments below. My girlfriend recently cracked the screen of her Galaxy S9+ with a plastic hairbrush (hitting the curved side), and although that phone begs to be replaced, it was a blow.I’m almost ashamed to admit that I’ve never cracked or broken the screen on any of my phones but that’s because I’m extremely careful to the point of obsession. Truth be told, I broke my girlfriend’s previous phone (it was the back glass) when it slipped behind the hand brake (which I subsequently pulled - safety first!).