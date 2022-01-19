Notification Center

Polls

Poll: Is your phone display cracked or broken?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poll: Is your phone display cracked or broken?
There was a story I wrote some time ago about how extremely fragile modern phones have become. Now, almost two years later, things haven’t improved one iota.

Even though Corning shoots out new Gorilla glass models almost every year (the company has even given up on the numbering game), phones remain as fragile as Cinderella’s shoe.

So, today we’re counting the casualties! Let us know if your phone has a broken screen, or you had to replace it at some point.

Feel free to share your horror/success stories in the comments below. My girlfriend recently cracked the screen of her Galaxy S9+ with a plastic hairbrush (hitting the curved side), and although that phone begs to be replaced, it was a blow.

I’m almost ashamed to admit that I’ve never cracked or broken the screen on any of my phones but that’s because I’m extremely careful to the point of obsession. Truth be told, I broke my girlfriend’s previous phone (it was the back glass) when it slipped behind the hand brake (which I subsequently pulled - safety first!).

Is your phone display cracked or broken?

Vote View Result

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless