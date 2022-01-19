Poll: Is your phone display cracked or broken?0
Even though Corning shoots out new Gorilla glass models almost every year (the company has even given up on the numbering game), phones remain as fragile as Cinderella’s shoe.
Feel free to share your horror/success stories in the comments below. My girlfriend recently cracked the screen of her Galaxy S9+ with a plastic hairbrush (hitting the curved side), and although that phone begs to be replaced, it was a blow.
I’m almost ashamed to admit that I’ve never cracked or broken the screen on any of my phones but that’s because I’m extremely careful to the point of obsession. Truth be told, I broke my girlfriend’s previous phone (it was the back glass) when it slipped behind the hand brake (which I subsequently pulled - safety first!).
