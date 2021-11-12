Poll: How important is smartphone display refresh rate for you?

Do you really need a high refresh rate phone?

This is the poll question for today, guys. How important is the display refresh rate for you when you’re making a buying decision? We’ve tested a bunch of phones over the years, and yes - there’s a perceivable difference between a 60Hz and a 120Hz display, even when scrolling social media and text in general.On the other hand, if you keep your phone at 120Hz it’ll burn through the battery like crazy. And if you’re not a gamer, maybe the tradeoff would be too big, especially considering that 120Hz (or higher) phones are much more expensive than let’s say 60 or 90Hz phones.Another thing to consider is the variable refresh rate tech. It’s really the best of both worlds, and if done right, you’ll still get all the benefits of a higher refresh rate, without the toll on battery life. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.