Honor tipped to launch a foldable clamshell with huge display and battery
Honor is among the brands that offer some of the most affordable foldable smartphones. The Chinese company already has a pretty impressive portfolio of foldables, but Honor doesn’t show signs of stopping.
A brand-new foldable smartphone from Honor is on its way, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station reveals (via The Tech Outlook). It appears that the upcoming phone is called Magic V Flip and will feature a clamshell form factor.
What will make the Magic V Flip stand out from other foldable clamshell phones is that it will feature the biggest cover display and battery out of all these types of devices available on the market.
Honor Magic V Flip case
Although DGS shared a picture of the Magic V Flip’s case, it’s impossible to tell what the phone will look like or whether or not it will feature a massive cover display and battery as the report claims.
According to the tipster, the Magic V Flip will be among the thinnest and lightest foldable flip phones. Also, the phone is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and a round camera module.
Honor has already confirmed it will introduce its new 200 series on May 27, but the Magic V Flip is also expected to arrive sometime in June.
Honor Magic V Flip render based on leaks
