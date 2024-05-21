Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Honor tipped to launch a foldable clamshell with huge display and battery

By
0comments
Honor tipped to launch a foldable clamshell with huge display and battery
Honor is among the brands that offer some of the most affordable foldable smartphones. The Chinese company already has a pretty impressive portfolio of foldables, but Honor doesn’t show signs of stopping.

A brand-new foldable smartphone from Honor is on its way, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station reveals (via The Tech Outlook). It appears that the upcoming phone is called Magic V Flip and will feature a clamshell form factor.

What will make the Magic V Flip stand out from other foldable clamshell phones is that it will feature the biggest cover display and battery out of all these types of devices available on the market.

Honor Magic V Flip case - Honor tipped to launch a foldable clamshell with huge display and battery
Honor Magic V Flip case


Although DGS shared a picture of the Magic V Flip’s case, it’s impossible to tell what the phone will look like or whether or not it will feature a massive cover display and battery as the report claims.

According to the tipster, the Magic V Flip will be among the thinnest and lightest foldable flip phones. Also, the phone is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and a round camera module.

Honor has already confirmed it will introduce its new 200 series on May 27, but the Magic V Flip is also expected to arrive sometime in June.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless