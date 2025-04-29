Honor’s upcoming flagship wants a seat at the champions table

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Although specs and price should be the deciding factor when purchasing a phone, “brand” is one of the most important aspects that convinces customers to buy certain products.

To put it bluntly, Apple and Samsung have monopolized certain markets like the United States through the sheer power of their branding. But other companies are making products that are at least as good and are priced much lower.

Honor is one of the brands that have been trying to enter the US market for years before Chinese companies have become undesirable in the country. The most recent Honor flagships offer good value for money, especially since they typically cost less than Samsung’s top-tier phones.

The upcoming flagship to be released by Honor later this year definitely wants a seat at the champions table. The first details about the unannounced Honor Magic 8 Pro indicate that this will be a real beast.

Honor’s flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm’s not-yet-release Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. Also, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims the Magic 8 Pro boasts a very powerful triple camera system that includes 50-megapixel main, 50-megpaixel ultra-wide, and 200-megapixel periscope telephoto cameras.

Honor Magic 7 Pro has a very good camera | Image credit: PhoneArena

Yest, this is the same camera configuration as the Magic 7 Pro, except that the upcoming Magic 8 Pro will use the OmniVision OV50Q sensor to power its main snapper. On top of that, DCS says the camera system supports “smooth frame transition” and “super frame synthesis.”

In addition, Honor managed to further improve focus speed and optimized high dynamic range. More importantly, the Magic 8 Pro camera is said to consume a lot less power than the Magic 7 Pro, another key aspect that Honor decided to fine-tune.

These are all the details about the Magic 8 Pro that have been leaked so far, but it’s more than we expected considering that the phone isn’t expected to arrive until later this fall.

Even though Honor hasn’t announced anything about the Magic 8 Pro, the Chinese company usually launches its second flagship for the year in Q3, so there’s still time to learn at lot more about the device.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.
