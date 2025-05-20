Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Flagship phones might start arriving sooner than expected – here’s why

It’s official: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is coming early and a change in Qualcomm’s schedule might set off a domino effect in the phone world.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Processors Qualcomm
Illuminated Snapdragon logo.
There has been a lot of chatter lately that Qualcomm might launch its next big mobile chip – probably called the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 – ahead of schedule. Turns out, that is exactly what is happening.

Qualcomm just locked in the dates for its next Snapdragon Summit: September 23 to 25. And that is where the company usually shows off its top-of-the-line processor, so yeah, it’s official.

A presentation screen displays the Snapdragon logo with the launch of the next Snapdragon Summit 2025.
At its Computex 2025 keynote, Qualcomm said when the Snapdragon Summit will take place. | Image credit – Notebookcheck


Leaks have already hinted that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is going to be a major step up. It’s expected to offer up to 25% better performance over its predecessor, while keeping the same 6 + 2 CPU setup.

The GPU is also getting a serious boost, with the new Adreno said to be up to 30% faster than before. These gains come courtesy of the latest Arm v9 instruction set, upgraded Nuvia CPU cores and TSMC’s advanced N3P manufacturing node.

What does all that mean in the real world? Basically, phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 should feel faster, handle games better, be more responsive and maybe even last longer on a single charge thanks to improved efficiency.

Now, with this launch window, expect Chinese brands to move quickly. Flagships using this chip will likely hit the domestic market in late September or early October. Xiaomi is almost guaranteed to be first out of the gate – just like it usually is – with the Xiaomi 16 series already expected sooner than usual. OnePlus could also jump in early with the OnePlus 14.

Actually, this change could trigger a ripple effect across the industry, speeding up launch timelines for multiple Android flagships. And that might put Samsung in a bit of a weird spot. Its next-gen foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – are rumored to launch in early July with the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. That is just a couple of months before the new chip comes out, which could make Samsung’s foldables feel outdated real fast.

To make things even messier, there is talk that Samsung might skip Qualcomm’s new chip. Word is, it could go all-in on its own Exynos 2600 for the Galaxy S26 lineup instead.

But at the same time, rumors say Samsung and Qualcomm are already in talks – and actually close to finalizing a deal – for Samsung to manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy. So, if that goes through, there’s a real chance some Galaxy phones in 2026 could still end up running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 rather than Exynos.

As you can see, as usual, Galaxy phones chipset rumors are a mess until the very last minute, so there’s still plenty of time for plans to shift. Either way, Qualcomm’s early move could shake up the whole flagship phone calendar this year – and possibly leave some big names scrambling to keep up.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless