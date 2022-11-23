Honor Magic Vs reveal showcases a lightweight and sleek foldable









What are the specs of the Honor Magic Vs?









160.3mm tall

72.6mm wide when folded

141.5mm wide when unfolded

12.9mm thick when folded

6.1mm when unfolded

261g of weight, battery included

The most notable differences between the Magic Vs and Honor's previous foldable are in terms of thickness and weight. The original Magic V weighed in at 288g and was 14.3mm thick when folded (and 6.7 mm when unfolded). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also 15.8mm in thickness when folded, which makes for an impressive difference in size. Let's go over a quick overview before we move on to specifics. Let's start with the device's measurements:













6,45”, 21:9 external OLED display, which is slightly curved

7,9” internal display, which is also OLED

5,000mAh distributed across two batteries, enabled for 66W super charging

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with an Adreno 730 GPU

Triple camera setup with an IMX800 54MP main sensor

Two hole-punch selfie cameras, on both screens

But all that slickness must come at a cost, right? Let’s check out what’s under the hood:

What does the Honor Magic Vs improve?





We can certainly see a number of improvements when compares to the Magic V; however, none of them are exactly jumps. In most cases, these relate to expected upgrades such as a bigger battery, slightly better processor and a more capable camera.



The display of the new Vs seems to be the same as the one we’ve seen on the V. This time around, claims are that its capable of being 20% brighter, while also being 10% more power efficient, but there are also some software enhancements.













The other talking point regarding the display was a function called Dynamic Dimming. The function is expected to automatically adjust the brightness of your screen, as the day goes by, with the aim of reducing eye strain.



What Honor calls the Circadian Night Display acts similarly to a night light. The function is available on many smartphones nowadays and aims to warm up the colors on your screen as the evening gets closer, which is said to improve sleep quality. The other talking point regarding the display was a function called Dynamic Dimming. The function is expected to automatically adjust the brightness of your screen, as the day goes by, with the aim of reducing eye strain. We personally tested the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and we found that it was basically what was promised. It's a solid chip, by all means; however, this might've been a great opportunity to incorporate the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in a foldable.













We can also note on differences in camera setups between both Magic foldables. It's nice to see the IMX800 Sony sensor here, which made it's debut via the Honor 70, where it performed admirably. This time around, we've got a camera capable of triple optical (and 30x digital) zoom, instead of the spectra-enhanced camera of the Magic V. A camera capable of both macro and ultra wide shots has also been included, which is always a treat to experiment with.





Samples from the Magic Vs camera capabilities.





The Honor Magic Vs is expected to come in three fresh colors: Cyan, Orange, and Black. An important difference to note here is that the Black model showcased on Honor’s website is with a gold Honor logo on the back, while the other two options have it in silver.









The Magic Vs has been stated to launch on November 30 of this year and Honor has described the launch of the device as “worldwide”. That being said, as of now, the device is only available for order in China from Honor’s website.



If you are interested, you may be able to put in an order for a Magic Vs of your own as soon as next week. As the time draws near, more details regarding its availability will surely become available, so stay tuned for details.



