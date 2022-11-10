The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China

Android honor
The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China
Earlier this week, news broke out about a planned event in China, where Honor was about to unveil its latest flagship phone. While this may also include the Magic 5 series of phones, new information confirms that the Magic Vs will be announced for sure.

The news comes directly from Honor itself via Weibo, alongside an image of a majestic phoenix, rising up from the screen of a brand new foldable phone. Naturally, this sneak peek must be examined for any early reveals!
 

What can we expect from Honor’s new foldable phone?


While we don’t have exact specs yet, from the marketing image it’s pretty clear: the phone looks really, really thin! Foldables in the past have always had this chonky feel when folded, due to their intended nature, but it seems we’re finally headed for an age where that is no longer the case.

We can also see a hole-punch style front-facing camera on the right side of the phone when unfolded. The recently announced Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also managed to showcase a thin design, but without the inner camera unit.

Honor’s last foldable was the Magic V and it was a fair rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in terms of specs. As per tradition, it was available in three distinct variants, differing not only in color but in texture as well.

This time around, the promo image showcases a stylish matte gold finish on the metallic frame of the device. We will have to wait until the event on November 23rd to take a look at the backside and see if it has any tactile treats though.
 

Where does that leave us with the Magic 5 series of phones?


We do now have confirmation that the new Magic Vs will be announced later this month, but that doesn’t exclude the Magic 5 phones from making an appearance. With the recent leaks of specs, those devices are likely being prepared for an early release next year.

The 23rd is on the horizon, so fans won’t have to wait too long to confirm all these speculations. With the reveal of this impressively thin design, we can’t wait to find out what tech Honor managed to fit inside their next-gen foldable phone.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless