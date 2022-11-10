The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China
Earlier this week, news broke out about a planned event in China, where Honor was about to unveil its latest flagship phone. While this may also include the Magic 5 series of phones, new information confirms that the Magic Vs will be announced for sure.
The news comes directly from Honor itself via Weibo, alongside an image of a majestic phoenix, rising up from the screen of a brand new foldable phone. Naturally, this sneak peek must be examined for any early reveals!
While we don’t have exact specs yet, from the marketing image it’s pretty clear: the phone looks really, really thin! Foldables in the past have always had this chonky feel when folded, due to their intended nature, but it seems we’re finally headed for an age where that is no longer the case.
Honor’s last foldable was the Magic V and it was a fair rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in terms of specs. As per tradition, it was available in three distinct variants, differing not only in color but in texture as well.
We do now have confirmation that the new Magic Vs will be announced later this month, but that doesn’t exclude the Magic 5 phones from making an appearance. With the recent leaks of specs, those devices are likely being prepared for an early release next year.
The 23rd is on the horizon, so fans won’t have to wait too long to confirm all these speculations. With the reveal of this impressively thin design, we can’t wait to find out what tech Honor managed to fit inside their next-gen foldable phone.
What can we expect from Honor’s new foldable phone?
We can also see a hole-punch style front-facing camera on the right side of the phone when unfolded. The recently announced Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also managed to showcase a thin design, but without the inner camera unit.
This time around, the promo image showcases a stylish matte gold finish on the metallic frame of the device. We will have to wait until the event on November 23rd to take a look at the backside and see if it has any tactile treats though.
Where does that leave us with the Magic 5 series of phones?
