The foldable Honor Magic Vs is to be announced this month in China



What can we expect from Honor’s new foldable phone?

This time around, the promo image showcases a stylish matte gold finish on the metallic frame of the device. We will have to wait until the event on November 23rd to take a look at the backside and see if it has any tactile treats though. While we don’t have exact specs yet, from the marketing image it’s pretty clear: the phone looks really, really thin! Foldables in the past have always had this chonky feel when folded, due to their intended nature, but it seems we’re finally headed for an age where that is no longer the case.We can also see a hole-punch style front-facing camera on the right side of the phone when unfolded. The recently announced Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also managed to showcase a thin design, but without the inner camera unit. Honor’s last foldable was the Magic V and it was a fair rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in terms of specs. As per tradition, it was available in three distinct variants, differing not only in color but in texture as well.This time around, the promo image showcases a stylish matte gold finish on the metallic frame of the device. We will have to wait until the event on November 23rd to take a look at the backside and see if it has any tactile treats though.



Where does that leave us with the Magic 5 series of phones?

We do now have confirmation that the new Magic Vs will be announced later this month, but that doesn’t exclude the Magic 5 phones from making an appearance. With the recent leaks of specs, those devices are likely being prepared for an early release next year.



The 23rd is on the horizon, so fans won’t have to wait too long to confirm all these speculations. With the reveal of this impressively thin design, we can’t wait to find out what tech Honor managed to fit inside their next-gen foldable phone.