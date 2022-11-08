Honor to announce new flagship phones in China, probably the Magic 5 series
Honor’s latest phone series will be unveiled by the end of this month. The news for an announcement event in China was shared via Twitter, and it is set to happen on November 23rd.
The Magic 4 series of phones became available at the start of this year. If the tweeted event reveals the Magic 5 series of Honor phones as the leak suggests, we can once again be set for a release date in Q2 of 2023.
Honor’s next flagships: The Magic 5, 5 Pro and Magic 5 Prestige Edition
With Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 becoming unveiled in November too, it’s no wonder to see that it’s listed on the leaked sheet and intended for all 3 variants of the Honor Magic 5 series of phones.
- 8+256GB
- 12+256GB
- 12+512GB
- 66W wired charging
Honor Magic 5 Pro:
- 8+256GB
- 12+256GB
- 12+512GB
- 50W wireless and 100W wired charging
Honor Magic 5 Prestige Edition:
- 12+512GB
- 50W wireless and 100W wired charging
- Sony’s latest IMX989 sensor - the first 1-inch camera sensor
As per time-honored tradition, fans can expect different color variants for the new flagships too.
Honor makes flashy and powerful smartphones that are known to pack tons of features and come at a very aggressive price point. As such, fans have a lot to look forward to with the Magic 5 series. The boosted tech specs should be more than capable of handling whatever the next Honor UI has to throw at them, and we are curious to see what that might be.
The Magic 4 series of phones became available at the start of this year. If the tweeted event reveals the Magic 5 series of Honor phones as the leak suggests, we can once again be set for a release date in Q2 of 2023.
