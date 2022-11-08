The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Honor to announce new flagship phones in China, probably the Magic 5 series

Android honor
1
Honor to announce new flagship phones in China, probably the Magic 5 series
Honor’s latest phone series will be unveiled by the end of this month. The news for an announcement event in China was shared via Twitter, and it is set to happen on November 23rd.

While the product in question hasn’t been confirmed yet, the word “flagship” draws a lot of attention. And a recent leak reported by Notebook Check gives us reason to believe that it’s going to be the latest series of Honor Magic phones.

Honor’s next flagships: The Magic 5, 5 Pro and Magic 5 Prestige Edition


The leak in question is a spec sheet for a trio of Honor Magic 5 phones, with tabs on top stating their names: the Magic 5, the Magic 5 Pro, and a Magic 5 Prestige Edition. This pretty much falls in line with the Magic 4 phones, which also had a third model labeled Ultimate.

With Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 becoming unveiled in November too, it’s no wonder to see that it’s listed on the leaked sheet and intended for all 3 variants of the Honor Magic 5 series of phones.

Here are some of the configurations we can infer from the leaked spec sheet:

Honor Magic 5:
  • 8+256GB
  • 12+256GB
  • 12+512GB
  • 66W wired charging

Honor Magic 5 Pro:
  • 8+256GB
  • 12+256GB
  • 12+512GB
  • 50W wireless and 100W wired charging

Honor Magic 5 Prestige Edition:
  • 12+512GB
  • 50W wireless and 100W wired charging
  • Sony’s latest IMX989 sensor - the first 1-inch camera sensor



Honor makes flashy and powerful smartphones that are known to pack tons of features and come at a very aggressive price point. As such, fans have a lot to look forward to with the Magic 5 series. The boosted tech specs should be more than capable of handling whatever the next Honor UI has to throw at them, and we are curious to see what that might be.

The Magic 4 series of phones became available at the start of this year. If the tweeted event reveals the Magic 5 series of Honor phones as the leak suggests, we can once again be set for a release date in Q2 of 2023.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 are currently a steal at Walmart
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 are currently a steal at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Foldables get a new beta One UI 5 before the final rollout begins
Samsung Galaxy Foldables get a new beta One UI 5 before the final rollout begins
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 releases its financial report for Q3 2022
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 releases its financial report for Q3 2022
Android 13 update now available for Sony Xperia 1 IV
Android 13 update now available for Sony Xperia 1 IV
Already inexpensive Galaxy A23 5G with category-topping specs gets even cheaper
Already inexpensive Galaxy A23 5G with category-topping specs gets even cheaper
Garmin's latest Apple Watch Ultra rival comes with 'hybrid' functionality and a reasonable price
Garmin's latest Apple Watch Ultra rival comes with 'hybrid' functionality and a reasonable price

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Blind camera comparison results: Samsung triumphs!
Blind camera comparison results: Samsung triumphs!
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless