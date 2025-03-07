The world’s thinnest foldable smartphone gets its own VIP program

Oppo Find N5 is the world's thinnest foldable at just 8.9 mm (folded) | Image credits: PhoneArena

Despite Find N5’s limited availability, Oppo’s service centers can be found in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide, so once the phone’s availability expands to more territories these will start service customers who decide to buy the foldable.Finally, the handset maker says that in countries and regions where the Find N5 is officially sold by Oppo, users have access to an international warranty service through Oppo Service.As per the company’s statement, the international warranty offers comprehensive support, including repairs, cleaning, and software upgrades in any country covered by the warranty, regardless of where the phone was initially purchased.Just so you know, Oppo Find N5 is currently available for purchase in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, and Singapore. The suggested retail price is around $1,850 / €1800, but this highly depends on the market. It’s unclear what other countries will get the phone and when.