The world’s thinnest foldable smartphone gets its own VIP program
Up Next:
The ultra-thin Oppo Find N5 is getting its own premium service, the Chinese company announced this week. The world’s thinnest foldable and one of the best on the market, the Find N5 deserves an equally great concierge service experience.
While we can’t confirm nor deny that the new premium services for Find N5 are really “premium,” we can tell you what you can expect from this program in case you’re going for the world’s thinnest foldable (or already own one).
Besides that, the Chinese company offers Oppo Care and other premium service dedicated for Find N5 users, which can be customized to fit their needs. Oppo also announced that Find N5 users have access to complimentary screen protectors, exclusive loan phones, and free send-in repair service (in Malaysia).
Read more: Oppo Find N5 Review: The foldable king is back!
Despite Find N5’s limited availability, Oppo’s service centers can be found in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide, so once the phone’s availability expands to more territories these will start service customers who decide to buy the foldable.
Finally, the handset maker says that in countries and regions where the Find N5 is officially sold by Oppo, users have access to an international warranty service through Oppo Service.
As per the company’s statement, the international warranty offers comprehensive support, including repairs, cleaning, and software upgrades in any country covered by the warranty, regardless of where the phone was initially purchased.
Just so you know, Oppo Find N5 is currently available for purchase in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, and Singapore. The suggested retail price is around $1,850 / €1800, but this highly depends on the market. It’s unclear what other countries will get the phone and when.
While we can’t confirm nor deny that the new premium services for Find N5 are really “premium,” we can tell you what you can expect from this program in case you’re going for the world’s thinnest foldable (or already own one).
First off, the Find N5 VIP program offers a range of premium services, including exclusive VIP hotlines, refresh services, premium lanes, and an international warranty service.
Besides that, the Chinese company offers Oppo Care and other premium service dedicated for Find N5 users, which can be customized to fit their needs. Oppo also announced that Find N5 users have access to complimentary screen protectors, exclusive loan phones, and free send-in repair service (in Malaysia).
However, it’s important to mention that these services are only available in select regions, which makes sense considering that the Find N5 is only available in several countries at the moment.
Oppo Find N5 is the world's thinnest foldable at just 8.9 mm (folded) | Image credits: PhoneArena
Despite Find N5’s limited availability, Oppo’s service centers can be found in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide, so once the phone’s availability expands to more territories these will start service customers who decide to buy the foldable.
Finally, the handset maker says that in countries and regions where the Find N5 is officially sold by Oppo, users have access to an international warranty service through Oppo Service.
As per the company’s statement, the international warranty offers comprehensive support, including repairs, cleaning, and software upgrades in any country covered by the warranty, regardless of where the phone was initially purchased.
Just so you know, Oppo Find N5 is currently available for purchase in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, and Singapore. The suggested retail price is around $1,850 / €1800, but this highly depends on the market. It’s unclear what other countries will get the phone and when.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: