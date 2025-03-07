GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The world’s thinnest foldable smartphone gets its own VIP program

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo Find N5
The ultra-thin Oppo Find N5 is getting its own premium service, the Chinese company announced this week. The world’s thinnest foldable and one of the best on the market, the Find N5 deserves an equally great concierge service experience.

While we can’t confirm nor deny that the new premium services for Find N5 are really “premium,” we can tell you what you can expect from this program in case you’re going for the world’s thinnest foldable (or already own one).

First off, the Find N5 VIP program offers a range of premium services, including exclusive VIP hotlines, refresh services, premium lanes, and an international warranty service.

Besides that, the Chinese company offers Oppo Care and other premium service dedicated for Find N5 users, which can be customized to fit their needs. Oppo also announced that Find N5 users have access to complimentary screen protectors, exclusive loan phones, and free send-in repair service (in Malaysia).

However, it’s important to mention that these services are only available in select regions, which makes sense considering that the Find N5 is only available in several countries at the moment.

Read more: Oppo Find N5 Review: The foldable king is back!

Oppo Find N5 is the world's thinnest foldable at just 8.9 mm (folded) | Image credits: PhoneArena

Despite Find N5’s limited availability, Oppo’s service centers can be found in more than 75 countries and regions worldwide, so once the phone’s availability expands to more territories these will start service customers who decide to buy the foldable.

Finally, the handset maker says that in countries and regions where the Find N5 is officially sold by Oppo, users have access to an international warranty service through Oppo Service.

As per the company’s statement, the international warranty offers comprehensive support, including repairs, cleaning, and software upgrades in any country covered by the warranty, regardless of where the phone was initially purchased.

Just so you know, Oppo Find N5 is currently available for purchase in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, and Singapore. The suggested retail price is around $1,850 / €1800, but this highly depends on the market. It’s unclear what other countries will get the phone and when.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless