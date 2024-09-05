Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2: Evolution done right

Intro









Today we're going to compare these two and trace what a year of evolution looks like. This is our detailed Honor Magic V3 vs Last year, Honor launched the Magic V2—a very impressive take on the tablet-like foldable phone and a worthy successor to the Magic Vs. This year, the company continued the evolution trend with the Honor Magic V3, the thinnest foldable on the market.Today we're going to compare these two and trace what a year of evolution looks like. This is our detailed Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2 comparison.





Design and Display Quality

Trim a millimeter here, shed another one there…









The Honor Magic V2 was already a very impressive device when it came out last year with its 4.7 mm thickness. Well, the Magic V3 beats that and takes the crown of the thinnest foldable on the market, at least for now. It's just 4.35 mm and 9.2 mm folded.



Both of these feel amazing in the hand, and the build materials are top-notch as well. The new Magic V3 employs exotic fibers and nanocoatings to improve rigidity and scratch resistance, so there's a slight advantage there for the new model.



In terms of design differences, the most obvious one is the camera bump on the back. The Magic V3 comes with a completely redesigned look for the camera, it's an ocatagon of glass and metal, while the V2 sports a camera system that's reminiscent of the one found on the Galaxy S series of old.







There's not much else to be said here, the Magic V3 manages to trim its waist and also lose a bit of weight compared to its predecessor, and even though we're talking about a couple of millimeters and literally 5 grams, you can see and feel the difference.









When it comes to displays, both feature nearly identical inner and cover screens, with the same 7.9-inch diagonal for the main flexible panel, and 6.4-inch diagonal for the cover screen. The resolution is also identical, resulting in 402 pixels per inch on both phones and also both on the cover screen and the inner display.





Display Measurements:









Our lab tests show a slight advantage for the new model in terms of brightness. The Magic V3 is around 200 nits brighter than the previous model, and its main panel has better color reproduction with a deltaE score of 1.88. In reality, both screens look good, the new one probably has a slightly less pronounced crease, but this could also be down to a "new model" placebo effect.





Performance and Software

A typical generational leap









These two rely on Qualcomm silicon for power, and the newer phone sports the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Magic V2, on the other hand, comes with last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the benchmark results are not surprising at all.





Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Honor Magic V3 2150 Honor Magic V2 1870 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Honor Magic V3 6507 Honor Magic V2 4448 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Honor Magic V3 4327 Honor Magic V2 3746 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Honor Magic V3 2480 Honor Magic V2 1647 View all



The Magic V3 manages to pull ahead with the expected percentage a new chipset brings to the table. What's even more impressive is that the performance doesn't seem to suffer in this cramped environment.



But overall, in day-to-day tasks, both phones perform flawlessly and as smooth as butter, as one might expect. We don't think you will notice any difference in performance, despite these two chips being one year apart.



The software situation is very similar, these two run Honor's proprietary Magic OS UI over Android, but the new model has the advantage of one more year of software updates (being newer), and also some cool AI collaborations with Google, which we're not sure are coming to the older Magic V2.

Camera There's a periscope inside one of these submarines!







The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX906 under a lens with f/1.6 aperture, while the previous model uses a different 50MO sensor and the aperture is also slower at f/1.9. The telephoto camera is completely different on the new model. It's a 50MP periscope zoom system with 3.5x zoom capabilities. In comparison, the Magic V2 sports a conventional telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.



One would expect a copy-paste camera system on such closely related devices (we're looking at you, Samsung), but surprisingly, the Honor Magic V3 uses different cameras than its predecessor.The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX906 under a lens with f/1.6 aperture, while the previous model uses a different 50MO sensor and the aperture is also slower at f/1.9. The telephoto camera is completely different on the new model. It's a 50MP periscope zoom system with 3.5x zoom capabilities. In comparison, the Magic V2 sports a conventional telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.And finally, the ultrawide camera is also different. The new model features a 40MP, f/2.2 camera, while the previous generation comes with a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide. But these are all numbers. Let's check out some samples.

Main Camera

< Magic V3 Magic V2 >

The main camera samples show the difference between these two. If you've had any doubt these use different sensors, the above comparison should've cleared it. The Magic V3 produces warmer images, and the focal length seems to be different as well. In terms of detail and dynamic range both are pretty closely matched, with the new model probably doing slightly better job with exposure and white balance.

< Magic V3 Magic V2 >

The low-light images paint the same picture, the Magic V3 sample is much warmer and the objects in it look closer. On the other hand, the sample from the Magic V2 doesn't look half bad either. It's brighter and also a bit softer, let us know which one you like better.

Zoom Quality

< Magic V3 Magic V2 >

When it comes to zoom, there no debate, the Magic V3 outperforms its predecessor. And not only on pure magnification. The new model is able to capture more light and more detail, and images taken at 3.5x zoom look better than the samples from the V2.

Ultra-wide Camera

< Magic V3 Magic V2 >

The ultrawide situation is a bit strange. The Magic V2 sports a larger megapixel ultrawide camera with a faster aperture, and in the above sample it kind of does a better job at capturing more details and displaying wider dynamic range. Not that the photo from the Magic V3 is bad, or something, but here the sample from the V2 looks better to us. What do you think about it?

Selfies

< Magic V3 Magic V2 >

Selfies are clearly better on the Magic V3 with better detail and wider dynamic range. The image from the V2 looks brighter, on the verge of being overexposed, and the tonality is different as well. For selfie shots, though, we would suggest using the main camera, as you can flip the phone and use the cover screen as a selfie visor.

Video Quality



The video quality is quite similar between these two, with subtle differences again in color tone, with the Honor Magic V3 producing generally warmer tones across all three cameras. In low light there's quite a bit of noise in both samples, and, of course, the 3.5x zoom looks better thanks to the periscope zoom system inside the Magic V3.

Battery Life and Charging Almost identical



Both of these phones come with Honor's silicon-carbon battery tech onboard, but the new one was able to cram in 150 mAh extra, despite being slimmer. This minuscule difference in battery capacity doesn't lead to any significant battery life deviations, as you can see from the benchmark results below. Charging speeds are also identical, so this should not be a deciding factor if you're choosing between the two.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Honor Magic V3 15h 15 min Honor Magic V2 15h 24 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Honor Magic V3 9h 41 min Honor Magic V2 7h 16 min 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better Honor Magic V3 9h 4 min Honor Magic V2 9h 17 min View all





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick specs comparison between these two. If you want a deep dive into numbers and specs, you should check out our detailed Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2 specs comparison









Which one should you buy?









Well, this one is a no-brainer! Given the new Honor Magic V3 starts at the same price as its predecessor, but improves on several key areas, there's little to no reason to go for the previous model. Of course, if you can find a Magic V2 unit at a huge discount, these two aren't that different, you'll get more or less the same experience.



But if you want the latest and greatest, and you don't own the Honor Magic V2 , then just get the new model and be happy with it.



