30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2: Evolution done right

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2: Evolution done right

Intro


Last year, Honor launched the Magic V2—a very impressive take on the tablet-like foldable phone and a worthy successor to the Magic Vs. This year, the company continued the evolution trend with the Honor Magic V3, the thinnest foldable on the market.

Today we're going to compare these two and trace what a year of evolution looks like. This is our detailed Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2 comparison.

Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2 differences explained:

Honor Magic V3Honor Magic V2
Thinner and lighter but a bit largerSlightly larger, thicker and heavier, but not by much
The same 7.9-inch inner display, as well as cover screen, only a bit brighterSame inner and cover screens
Triple camera, including a periscope telephotoTriple camera as well, but no periscope zoom system
More storage in the base (and only one) version 12/512GBLess storage starting at 12/256GB
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Larger 5,150mAh battery that will potentially deliver better battery life. Silicon-carbon technologyA smaller 5,000 mAh battery, no big difference in battery life
66W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wirеless chargingSame charging speeds

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Trim a millimeter here, shed another one there…


The Honor Magic V2 was already a very impressive device when it came out last year with its 4.7 mm thickness. Well, the Magic V3 beats that and takes the crown of the thinnest foldable on the market, at least for now. It's just 4.35 mm and 9.2 mm folded.

Both of these feel amazing in the hand, and the build materials are top-notch as well. The new Magic V3 employs exotic fibers and nanocoatings to improve rigidity and scratch resistance, so there's a slight advantage there for the new model.

In terms of design differences, the most obvious one is the camera bump on the back. The Magic V3 comes with a completely redesigned look for the camera, it's an ocatagon of glass and metal, while the V2 sports a camera system that's reminiscent of the one found on the Galaxy S series of old.


There's not much else to be said here, the Magic V3 manages to trim its waist and also lose a bit of weight compared to its predecessor, and even though we're talking about a couple of millimeters and literally 5 grams, you can see and feel the difference.


When it comes to displays, both feature nearly identical inner and cover screens, with the same 7.9-inch diagonal for the main flexible panel, and 6.4-inch diagonal for the cover screen. The resolution is also identical, resulting in 402 pixels per inch on both phones and also both on the cover screen and the inner display.

Display Measurements:


 
Our lab tests show a slight advantage for the new model in terms of brightness. The Magic V3 is around 200 nits brighter than the previous model, and its main panel has better color reproduction with a deltaE score of 1.88. In reality, both screens look good, the new one probably has a slightly less pronounced crease, but this could also be down to a "new model" placebo effect.

Performance and Software

A typical generational leap


These two rely on Qualcomm silicon for power, and the newer phone sports the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Magic V2, on the other hand, comes with last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the benchmark results are not surprising at all.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Honor Magic V32150
Honor Magic V21870
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Honor Magic V36507
Honor Magic V24448
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Honor Magic V34327
Honor Magic V23746
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Honor Magic V32480
Honor Magic V21647
View all

The Magic V3 manages to pull ahead with the expected percentage a new chipset brings to the table. What's even more impressive is that the performance doesn't seem to suffer in this cramped environment.

But overall, in day-to-day tasks, both phones perform flawlessly and as smooth as butter, as one might expect. We don't think you will notice any difference in performance, despite these two chips being one year apart.

The software situation is very similar, these two run Honor's proprietary Magic OS UI over Android, but the new model has the advantage of one more year of software updates (being newer), and also some cool AI collaborations with Google, which we're not sure are coming to the older Magic V2.

Camera

There's a periscope inside one of these submarines!


One would expect a copy-paste camera system on such closely related devices (we're looking at you, Samsung), but surprisingly, the Honor Magic V3 uses different cameras than its predecessor.

The main sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX906 under a lens with f/1.6 aperture, while the previous model uses a different 50MO sensor and the aperture is also slower at f/1.9. The telephoto camera is completely different on the new model. It's a 50MP periscope zoom system with 3.5x zoom capabilities. In comparison, the Magic V2 sports a conventional telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

And finally, the ultrawide camera is also different. The new model features a 40MP, f/2.2 camera, while the previous generation comes with a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide. But these are all numbers. Let's check out some samples.

Main Camera



The main camera samples show the difference between these two. If you've had any doubt these use different sensors, the above comparison should've cleared it. The Magic V3 produces warmer images, and the focal length seems to be different as well. In terms of detail and dynamic range both are pretty closely matched, with the new model probably doing slightly better job with exposure and white balance.


The low-light images paint the same picture, the Magic V3 sample is much warmer and the objects in it look closer. On the other hand, the sample from the Magic V2 doesn't look half bad either. It's brighter and also a bit softer, let us know which one you like better.

Zoom Quality



When it comes to zoom, there no debate, the Magic V3 outperforms its predecessor. And not only on pure magnification. The new model is able to capture more light and more detail, and images taken at 3.5x zoom look better than the samples from the V2.

Ultra-wide Camera



The ultrawide situation is a bit strange. The Magic V2 sports a larger megapixel ultrawide camera with a faster aperture, and in the above sample it kind of does a better job at capturing more details and displaying wider dynamic range. Not that the photo from the Magic V3 is bad, or something, but here the sample from the V2 looks better to us. What do you think about it?

Selfies



Selfies are clearly better on the Magic V3 with better detail and wider dynamic range. The image from the V2 looks brighter, on the verge of being overexposed, and the tonality is different as well. For selfie shots, though, we would suggest using the main camera, as you can flip the phone and use the cover screen as a selfie visor.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

The video quality is quite similar between these two, with subtle differences again in color tone, with the Honor Magic V3 producing generally warmer tones across all three cameras. In low light there's quite a bit of noise in both samples, and, of course, the 3.5x zoom looks better thanks to the periscope zoom system inside the Magic V3.

Battery Life and Charging

Almost identical


Both of these phones come with Honor's silicon-carbon battery tech onboard, but the new one was able to cram in 150 mAh extra, despite being slimmer. This minuscule difference in battery capacity doesn't lead to any significant battery life deviations, as you can see from the benchmark results below. Charging speeds are also identical, so this should not be a deciding factor if you're choosing between the two.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Honor Magic V315h 15 min
Honor Magic V215h 24 min
Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Honor Magic V39h 41 min
Honor Magic V27h 16 min
3D Gaming 60Hz(hours)Higher is better
Honor Magic V39h 4 min
Honor Magic V29h 17 min
View all

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick specs comparison between these two. If you want a deep dive into numbers and specs, you should check out our detailed Honor Magic V3 vs Honor Magic V2 specs comparison.

SpecsHonor Magic V3Galaxy Z Fold 6
DimensionsFolded: 156.6×74.0×9.2 mm
Unfolded: 156.6×145.3×4.35 mm
Unfolded: 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm or 4.8 mm
Folded: 156.7 x 74.1 x 9.9 mm or 10.1 mm
Weight226 g231 g
ScreenMain: 7.92-inch OLED, 120Hz LTPO, 1600 nits, 2344×2156 (402PPI)
Cover: 6.43-inch OLED, 120Hz LTPO, 5000 nits, 2376×1060 (402PPI)		Main: 7.92-inch OLED, 120Hz LTPO, 1600 nits, 2344×2156 (402PPI)
Cover: 6.43-inch OLED, 120Hz LTPO, 2500 nits, 2376×1060 (402PPI) 
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM, Storage and Price12/512GB for £1699.9912/256GB for £1699.99
Cameras50MP wide, f/1.6
40MP ultrawide, f/2.2
50MP telephoto, 3.5x zoom

20MP cover screen selfie
20MP inner screen selfie		50MP main, f/1.9
50MP ultra-wide, f/2.0
20MP 2.5X zoom, f/2.4

16MP front (under display)
16MP front cover screen
Battery Size5,150 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds66W wired
50W wireless
Reverse wireless charging		66W wired
50W wireless
Reverse wireless charging

Which one should you buy?



Well, this one is a no-brainer! Given the new Honor Magic V3 starts at the same price as its predecessor, but improves on several key areas, there's little to no reason to go for the previous model. Of course, if you can find a Magic V2 unit at a huge discount, these two aren't that different, you'll get more or less the same experience.

But if you want the latest and greatest, and you don't own the Honor Magic V2, then just get the new model and be happy with it.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 has the highest chance to come to China
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 has the highest chance to come to China
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) sells like hot cakes at its new best price on Amazon
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) sells like hot cakes at its new best price on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks and wireless charging specs get certified
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks and wireless charging specs get certified
Design platform Canva reported huge price hike sparks online backlash
Design platform Canva reported huge price hike sparks online backlash
The World Health Organization can't find link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
The World Health Organization can't find link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless