The impossibly thin Honor Magic V3 going global next month
One of the thinners foldable smartphones available on the market, the Honor Magic V3, made its debut in China earlier this month. Although the Chinese handset maker said the phone will be released in other markets, no launch timeframes were revealed at that time.
This week Honor unveiled its lineup for this year’s IFA trade fair, and the Magic V3 is among the products the company plans to introduce to international audiences. The foldable device will be accompanied by two other Honor devices: MagicPad 2 and MagicBook Art 14.
At just 9.2mm, the Honor Magic V3 is one incredibly thin foldable. Not only that, but the phone is also very powerful thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor packed inside.
Despite the fact that it’s so thin, the Magic V3 is powered by a huge 5,150 mAh battery. Also, the foldable boasts an impressive triple camera setup that consists of 50MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto, and 40MP ultra-wide sensors. There’s also a no less impressive 20-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.
The Magic V3 comes in different versions based on the amount of memory: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB RAM. Honor hasn’t yet revealed how much the Magic V3 will cost in Europe and other regions, but the previous model was priced to sell for around €2000, so we expect a similar price base for the new foldable.
All three Honor devices will be formally introduced on September 5, one day before IFA starts. It’s safe to say that all three products will retain their specs sheet revealed when they were launched in China, but as far as prices go, that’s an entirely different matter.
Honor Magic V3 teaser | Image credits: Honor
Honor’s foldable flagship sports a stunning 7.92-inch AMOLED display with 2156 x 2344 pixels resolution, Dolby Vision support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits peak brightness, as well as a secondary 6.43-inch OLED cover display with 1060 x 2376 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and 5000 nits peak brightness.
