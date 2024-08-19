The impossibly thin Honor Magic V3 going global next month

Honor Magic V3 teaser | Image credits: Honor

Despite the fact that it’s so thin, the Magic V3 is powered by a huge 5,150 mAh battery. Also, the foldable boasts an impressive triple camera setup that consists of 50MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto, and 40MP ultra-wide sensors. There’s also a no less impressive 20-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.Honor’s foldable flagship sports a stunning 7.92-inch AMOLED display with 2156 x 2344 pixels resolution, Dolby Vision support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits peak brightness, as well as a secondary 6.43-inch OLED cover display with 1060 x 2376 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and 5000 nits peak brightness.The Magic V3 comes in different versions based on the amount of memory: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB RAM. Honor hasn’t yet revealed how much the Magic V3 will cost in Europe and other regions, but the previous model was priced to sell for around €2000, so we expect a similar price base for the new foldable.