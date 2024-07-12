Arguably the most impressive book-style foldable was announced today and it will go global
Just as expected, Honor introduced the record breaking Magic V3 book-style foldable today in China. While everyone marveled at how thin the Magic V2 was when launched, the Magic V3 sets a new record by measuring only 9.2mm when folded (4.35mm when unfolded). That is 6.1% thinner than the 9.8mm thickness registered by the Magic V2 when folded (4.7mm when unfolded). In addition, the Honor Magic V3 weighs 226g which makes it slightly lighter than the 231g Magic V2 and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which weighs in at 239g.
The Magic V3 also offers outstanding battery life thanks to the device's 5150mAh capacity. Honor is able to include such a large cell thanks to the third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery carried by the device. Compare those numbers with the just-announced Galaxy Z 6 Fold's 12.1mm thickness when folded. Samsung's book-style foldable also features a 4400mAh capacity battery well below the battery capacity of the Honor Magic V3. The Magic V3 supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
"The launch of the HONOR Magic V3 Series set a new benchmark for slimness in foldable smartphones. HONOR continues to lead innovation in the foldable phone industry, aiming to deliver an exceptional user experience comparable to that of flagship bar phones in terms of slimness and lightness. The ultra-slim body and premium design of HONOR Magic V3 Series redefine the standard for what a foldable smartphone should embody."-George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd.
The Magic V3 features a large 7.92-inch internal OLED display with a 2156 x 2344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.43-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1060 x 2376. Under the hood is the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor. The phone sports a 50MP primary wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera delivering up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. There is also a 40MP ultra-wide camera on the back of the Magic V3. A 20MP front-facing camera on the internal display and one on the cover display will handle selfies and video chats.
The Magic V3 might be the most impressive book-style foldable.| Image credit-Honor
With an IPX8 rating, the Magic V3 can be submerged in clear fresh water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for as long as 30 minutes. The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 899 yuan ($1,240 based on exchange rates). The most expensive configuration features 16GB RAM with 1TB of storage and costs 10,999 yuan ($1,515 US). Color options for the Magic V3 include White, Black, and Green with an exclusive Reddish Brown model. The phone comes with MagicOS 8.0.1, based on Android 14, pre-installed.
The thinnest book-style foldable is the Honor Magic V3.| Image credit-Honor
The Honor V3 will be available in China starting on July 19th and there will be an international version announced later this year.
