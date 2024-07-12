Arguably the most impressive book-style foldable was announced today and it will go global

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 right here, right now!

The Magic V3 also offers outstanding battery life thanks to the device's 5150mAh capacity. Honor is able to include such a large cell thanks to the third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery carried by the device. Compare those numbers with the just-announced Galaxy Z 6 Fold's 12.1mm thickness when folded. Samsung's book-style foldable also features a 4400mAh capacity battery well below the battery capacity of the Honor Magic V3. The Magic V3 supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.











The Magic V3 features a large 7.92-inch internal OLED display with a 2156 x 2344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.43-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1060 x 2376. Under the hood is the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor. The phone sports a 50MP primary wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera delivering up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. There is also a 40MP ultra-wide camera on the back of the Magic V3. A 20MP front-facing camera on the internal display and one on the cover display will handle selfies and video chats.











With an IPX8 rating, the Magic V3 can be submerged in clear fresh water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for as long as 30 minutes. The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 899 yuan ($1,240 based on exchange rates). The most expensive configuration features 16GB RAM with 1TB of storage and costs 10,999 yuan ($1,515 US). Color options for the Magic V3 include White, Black, and Green with an exclusive Reddish Brown model. The phone comes with MagicOS 8.0.1, based on Android 14 , pre-installed.









The Honor V3 will be available in China starting on July 19th and there will be an international version announced later this year.

