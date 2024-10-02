Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Honor Magic 7 series and OnePlus 13 might arrive right at October's end

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor OnePlus
A person holding a green Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone, displaying both the front and back of the device.
Honor Magic 6 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena

October is gearing up to be a jam-packed month for flagship phone launches. Several Chinese brands are set to unveil their latest high-end series, and while we have confirmed dates for some, others are still a mystery. But it looks like we've just caught wind of the launch date for the upcoming Honor Magic 7 series, along with an estimated time frame for the OnePlus 13 debut.

Flagship phone launches lined up through the end of October


Rumor has it that the Honor Magic 7 could be set to launch on October 30 in China. As for the OnePlus 13, it's also rumored to make its debut this month. While we don't have an exact date yet, it's expected to arrive by at end of the month.


We've known for a bit that OnePlus, vivo, and Xiaomi were gearing up to launch their new flagship devices this month. Still, Honor's upcoming release is a bit surprising. The current Honor Magic 6 series was introduced in January, so this new timeline is a change of pace. It seems Honor is looking to shake things up and enhance its competitive edge against rivals, most of whom are also set to debut their devices this month.

The vivo X200 series is set to go live on October 14, followed by the Xiaomi 15 series on October 23. Plus, Oppo is rumored to unveil its next Find X8 series sometime this month. That's a total of five flagship phone series hitting the market in just October.

Just a heads up: all these launches are expected to kick off in China only. While global versions of the phones will eventually make their way out, they'll debut later on. For instance, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to hit international markets early next year.

Recommended Stories
You might be wondering why all these companies are rolling out their new flagship smartphones in October. The answer likely lies in the launch of two new flagship processors set to debut this month as well.

Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 later this month, which is expected to be the powerhouse behind the OnePlus 13, Honor Magic 7 series, and Xiaomi 15 series. On the other hand, MediaTek is set to launch its next Dimensity 9400 on October 9, which will likely fuel the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series and vivo X200 series.

Besides featuring the latest chipsets, these upcoming flagships are also expected to have a lot in common regarding their specs, including:

  • A massive 6,000 mAh battery
  • Around 100 W wired charging
  • IP68 or IP69 ratings for solid dust and water protection
  • RAM starting at 12 GB

I think it makes sense that these launches are happening around the same time, as similar specs mean timing could be key in drawing in more customers.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless