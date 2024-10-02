Honor Magic 7 series and OnePlus 13 might arrive right at October's end
Honor Magic 6 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena
October is gearing up to be a jam-packed month for flagship phone launches. Several Chinese brands are set to unveil their latest high-end series, and while we have confirmed dates for some, others are still a mystery. But it looks like we've just caught wind of the launch date for the upcoming Honor Magic 7 series, along with an estimated time frame for the OnePlus 13 debut.
Flagship phone launches lined up through the end of October
Rumor has it that the Honor Magic 7 could be set to launch on October 30 in China. As for the OnePlus 13, it's also rumored to make its debut this month. While we don't have an exact date yet, it's expected to arrive by at end of the month.
Honor Magic 7 launch event October 30— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) October 1, 2024
Xiaomi 15 launch event October 23
Oneplus 13 end of October
Vivo X200 come in two weeks on October 14
Techtober's launch schedules are starting to become clearer.
We've known for a bit that OnePlus, vivo, and Xiaomi were gearing up to launch their new flagship devices this month. Still, Honor's upcoming release is a bit surprising. The current Honor Magic 6 series was introduced in January, so this new timeline is a change of pace. It seems Honor is looking to shake things up and enhance its competitive edge against rivals, most of whom are also set to debut their devices this month.
The vivo X200 series is set to go live on October 14, followed by the Xiaomi 15 series on October 23. Plus, Oppo is rumored to unveil its next Find X8 series sometime this month. That's a total of five flagship phone series hitting the market in just October.
Just a heads up: all these launches are expected to kick off in China only. While global versions of the phones will eventually make their way out, they'll debut later on. For instance, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to hit international markets early next year.
Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 later this month, which is expected to be the powerhouse behind the OnePlus 13, Honor Magic 7 series, and Xiaomi 15 series. On the other hand, MediaTek is set to launch its next Dimensity 9400 on October 9, which will likely fuel the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series and vivo X200 series.
Besides featuring the latest chipsets, these upcoming flagships are also expected to have a lot in common regarding their specs, including:
- A massive 6,000 mAh battery
- Around 100 W wired charging
- IP68 or IP69 ratings for solid dust and water protection
- RAM starting at 12 GB
I think it makes sense that these launches are happening around the same time, as similar specs mean timing could be key in drawing in more customers.
