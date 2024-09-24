MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship chipset to be announced on October 9
MediaTek has just revealed it has scheduled an important announcement for October 9. Although the teaser released by the Chinese chip maker on Weibo doesn’t mention any products, we expect the company to finally introduce its flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400.
In fact, it’s quite possible that MediaTek will announce more than just one chipset considering that the teaser mentions that we should expect “a new generation of MediaTek products.”
MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset is expected to feature an octa-core 3.63 GHz Cortex-X925, three 2.8 GHz Cortex-X4, and four 2.1 GHz Cortex-A725 processors.
As mentioned earlier, OnePlus and Oppo are among the first companies to announce new phones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400. The new OnePlus 13 flagship and Oppo Find X8 are rumored to pack the said chipset, as well as Vivo’s upcoming X200 series, which will use both MediaTek and Qualcomm processors.
OnePlus hasn’t yet revealed when exactly its new flagship will be announced, but the company confirmed the OnePlus 13 will be introduced sometime in October.
On the other hand, Vivo is expected to launch the X200 series on October 14, while Oppo has already announced that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be unveiled on October 21.
It looks like October will be a very busy month for the smartphone industry, although most of these announcements will be exclusively aimed at the Chinese market, at least for the moment.
We can’t say we’re surprised that MediaTek chose to introduce its new Dimensity 9400 chipset in early October. Many handset makers have already confirmed they will announce their new flagships powered by MediaTek’s chipset in mid-October, including Oppo and OnePlus.
The chipset will also accommodate a powerful Arm Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU (graphics processing unit). Speaking of which, a recent benchmark listing revealed that this specific GPU might be the most powerful on the market. Also, the same benchmark confirms that the Dimensity 9400 will be 30 percent better than the current generation in terms of performance.
