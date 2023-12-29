Honor discreetly launches the Honor X50 Pro days before the Magic 6 series arrive
Days before the official end of 2023, Honor has apparently launched another phone, but didn’t make much noise about it – it’s dubbed ‘Honor X50 Pro’. Based on previous information, it was supposed to go live in January, but here it is!
Right now, Honor is all about its upcoming Magic 6 series which is to be unveiled on January 10 alongside Magic OS 8.0. The company is keeping a low profile on the X50 Pro, as Honor targets it as an offline-focused device to be sold primarily in physical stores (via Gizmochina).
There’s a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate – smooth! The 10-bit screen supports 1920Hz PWM dimming and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming eases your eyes, especially in low-light scenarios. PWM dimming basically turns on and off the display very fast, and your eyes perceive this as a drop in brightness.
Reportedly, Honor is using an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the device. There’s also a big vapor cooling system to keep the phone’s temperature down and not let anything crazy happen. On the software front, this device comes with Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13. There’s a 5800mAh capacity battery with support for 35W charging.
To make things even more complicated, there are rumors that the X50 Pro may launch as the Honor X50 GT – this one could be targeted for online sales. Honor confirmed the X50 GT’s China launch on January 6th, equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, matching the X50 Pro.
The phone is launched in Green and Black shades, and there’s a single RAM/storage configuration: 12/256GB for a price that’s around the $425 price tag.
There’s a circular camera module on the back that houses a 108MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone is 8.45mm thick and weighs 192g.
