Another Honor on the horizon, here’s a glimpse of its specifications
Another day, another Honor in the making!
This time, it’s the Honor X50 Pro 5G and its specifications that are surfacing.
It will probably come to life around January 10, 2024. It’s expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, a 5800 mAh battery, and a 1.5K curved display with eye-protection certification (via Gizmochina). So far, the color options are rumored to be two, with users choosing between green and black.
The January 10, 2024 date will not be reserved just for the X50 Pro 5G, as it’s expected that Honor will also show the Magic 6 line. There are already multiple renders that leaked, including that of Honor’s collaboration with Porsche Design for the Magic 6 and the Magic 6 Pro, but images from different sources are quite unalike, so there’s no certainty on the final design yet.
Under the hood, the Honor Magic 6 will most probably sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and could come with a 2K OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for dual-front-facing cameras, Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14, and a Smart Island notification feature.
This time, it’s the Honor X50 Pro 5G and its specifications that are surfacing.
It will probably come to life around January 10, 2024. It’s expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, a 5800 mAh battery, and a 1.5K curved display with eye-protection certification (via Gizmochina). So far, the color options are rumored to be two, with users choosing between green and black.
It’s also expected that the Honor X50 Pro 5G will bring support for up to 35W fast wired charging. As the leaks have it, the upcoming Pro from Honor could come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
What else?
The January 10, 2024 date will not be reserved just for the X50 Pro 5G, as it’s expected that Honor will also show the Magic 6 line. There are already multiple renders that leaked, including that of Honor’s collaboration with Porsche Design for the Magic 6 and the Magic 6 Pro, but images from different sources are quite unalike, so there’s no certainty on the final design yet.
Under the hood, the Honor Magic 6 will most probably sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and could come with a 2K OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for dual-front-facing cameras, Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14, and a Smart Island notification feature.
There’s one more impressive device from Honor – the Honor 90 GT that is now official – it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate a 3D vapor chamber cooling unit, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, and a triple camera setup on the back.
Things that are NOT allowed: