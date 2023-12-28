Honor Magic 6 and Magic OS 8.0 announcement dates revealed
Honor’s first flagships for 2024 have been rumored for a few weeks now, but the Chinese company didn’t tease anything about the Honor Magic 6 series’ specs. On the bright side, Honor has just confirmed that both the Honor Magic 6 series and its new Magic OS 8.0 will be announced next month.
The handset maker announced on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, that Honor Magic 6 will be revealed on January 10, while Magic OS 8.0 is set to be unveiled on January 11. Both will be introduced in China initially, but it’s safe to say that the Honor Magic 6 will be available globally in the months to come.
Based on the latest rumors, Honor’s upcoming Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They will feature quad-curved OLED displays and support for up to 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
We expect at least two phones to be showcased during the event, the vanilla Magic 6 and Matic 6 Pro. Besides that, Honor has already confirmed a collaboration with Porsche for a limited-edition Magic 6 Porsche Design, so that might be introduced next month too.
The Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro will be Honor’s first smartphones to ship with Magic OS 8.0, which is based on Android 14. Honor’s new take on Android 14 will be detailed one day after the reveal of its new flagships.
