Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Honor Magic 6 confirmed specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, AI features

honor
@cosminvasile
Honor Magic 6 confirmed specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, AI features
Honor’s next flagship, the Magic 6 is expected to arrive early next year considering that Magic 5 was introduced back in February. If our guess proves to be accurate, the Magic 6 will not be among the first smartphone to be equipped with Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Honor’s upcoming top-tier handset will indeed be powered by Qualcomm’s newest chipset, but that’s not the only thing we’ve learned recently. The handset maker is following the market trend, so the Honor Magic 6 will be full to the brim with AI features.

One of the most important ones that we know of is a personal assistant called YOYO. It’s unclear whether this will be available in China only or Honor will bring it everywhere the phone will sell.

During Qualcomm’s 2023 Snapdragon Summit, Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the Honor Magic 6 will include a feature that should theoretically allow users to interact with the phone with their eyes.

Powered by Honor’s Magic Capsule technology, the feature is described as “eye-tracking based multimodal interaction” (via The Verge). The demo showcased during Honor’s keynote is certainly nothing like real-life, so it will be interesting how accurate the technology really is.

While Honor Magic 6 will not be among the first smartphones on the market powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Qualcomm confirmed that flagships like Xiaomi 14 will hit shelves in the coming weeks.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless