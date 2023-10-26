Honor Magic 6 confirmed specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, AI features
Honor’s next flagship, the Magic 6 is expected to arrive early next year considering that Magic 5 was introduced back in February. If our guess proves to be accurate, the Magic 6 will not be among the first smartphone to be equipped with Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Honor’s upcoming top-tier handset will indeed be powered by Qualcomm’s newest chipset, but that’s not the only thing we’ve learned recently. The handset maker is following the market trend, so the Honor Magic 6 will be full to the brim with AI features.
During Qualcomm’s 2023 Snapdragon Summit, Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the Honor Magic 6 will include a feature that should theoretically allow users to interact with the phone with their eyes.
Powered by Honor’s Magic Capsule technology, the feature is described as “eye-tracking based multimodal interaction” (via The Verge). The demo showcased during Honor’s keynote is certainly nothing like real-life, so it will be interesting how accurate the technology really is.
Honor’s upcoming top-tier handset will indeed be powered by Qualcomm’s newest chipset, but that’s not the only thing we’ve learned recently. The handset maker is following the market trend, so the Honor Magic 6 will be full to the brim with AI features.
One of the most important ones that we know of is a personal assistant called YOYO. It’s unclear whether this will be available in China only or Honor will bring it everywhere the phone will sell.
During Qualcomm’s 2023 Snapdragon Summit, Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the Honor Magic 6 will include a feature that should theoretically allow users to interact with the phone with their eyes.
Powered by Honor’s Magic Capsule technology, the feature is described as “eye-tracking based multimodal interaction” (via The Verge). The demo showcased during Honor’s keynote is certainly nothing like real-life, so it will be interesting how accurate the technology really is.
While Honor Magic 6 will not be among the first smartphones on the market powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Qualcomm confirmed that flagships like Xiaomi 14 will hit shelves in the coming weeks.
Things that are NOT allowed: