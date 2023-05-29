Honor 90, 90 Pro now official with 200MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and up to 16GB RAM

Honor 90 Pro







The Honor 90 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 1224 x 2700, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more than 1,000 nit brightness. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is under the hood and the rear camera array includes a 200MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.9 and a 1/1.4" image sensor. The main camera supports 16:1 pixel binning which delivers sharper 12MP images with less noise. The ultra-wide camera is backed by a 12MP sensor with a FoV of 112 degrees. There is also a 32MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS.









There are two front-facing sensors for selfies and video chats. One is a 50MP main camera and the other is a 2MP depth sensor with 4K video recording. The 5000mAh battery charges at 90W which means they can be charged to 56% after only 15 minutes. The device features dual stereo speakers, NFC, and has MagicUI 7.1 on top of Android 13. The four color options include Silver, Black, Green, and Ice Feather Blue





The version with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage is priced at CNY3,299 ($465/€435), a variant with 16GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is tagged at CNY3,599 ($510/€475), and the model with 16GB of RAM paired with 512 GB of storage will cost CNY3,899 ($550/€515). The first sale is expected to take place on June 7th.

Honor 90







The Honor 90 features a smaller 6.7-inch OLED screen carrying a 1200 x 2664 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness is 1,600 nits. Powering this model will be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with a slightly overclocked Cotex-A710 core (2.5GHz compared with 2.4GHz). The phone will have the same 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera as the Pro model, but the telephoto camera is replaced by a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is the same 50MP snapper used on the Honor 90 Pro.











While the battery on the non-Pro Honor 90 is also 5000mAh, it supports 66W charging and 40W Power Delivery (PD) if the proprietary charger is not available. The color options are Silver, Green, Black, and Ice Feather Blue. Pricing starts at CNY2,499 ($355/€330) for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The unit with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY2,799 ($395/€370), and the model with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage is priced at CNY2,999 ($425/€395). Magic OS 7.1 is pre-installed and the first sale will also take place on June 7th.



