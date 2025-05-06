The mid-range HMD Skyline 5G will no longer be ignored at a new record high $200 discount





The HMD Skyline 5G is manufactured by a little company founded in 2016, which was responsible for nearly a decade for keeping the Nokia brand alive in the smartphone market. Released less than a year ago at a recommended price of $499.99 in the US, the non-Nokia-branded Skyline mid-ranger is currently sold by Amazon at a completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $200 discount.

HMD Skyline $200 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.55-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 108 + 50 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,600mAh User-Replaceable Battery, 33W Wired Charging, 15W Wireless Charging, Neon Pink Color Buy at Amazon





That's only good for a love-it-or-hate-it Neon Pink model, mind you, with the slightly less divisive Blue Topaz color option fetching 150 bucks less than usual and looking... like a pretty solid bargain too.





Of course, even if you're not a big fan of pink-coated handsets, I would strongly recommend you look beneath the surface and opt for the cheaper 5G-enabled Skyline variant. Both models are available unlocked with full compatibility for carriers like AT&T T-Mobile , Cricket Wireless, and Tracfone, and their 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM count are just two of the many key selling points I'd like to highlight today.

Perhaps the number one reason to stop ignoring the Skyline and at the very least start educating yourself on HMD-made smartphones is that gorgeous 6.5-inch P-OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate technology. The 108MP primary rear-facing camera is a close second, and the 50MP secondary telephoto lens and 4,600mAh battery equipped with both 33W wired and 15W wireless charging support are nothing to sneeze at either.





Oh, and did I mention that the battery is also refreshingly easy to replace at home? That's something very few "modern" phones can rival, and you really don't have to be a Nokia nostalgic to appreciate such an uncommon characteristic.



