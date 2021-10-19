Here are the official Pixel 6 cases

Pixel 6 Google cases







Pixel 6 Pro Google cases

It seems like Google has treated the Pixel 6 Pro with a little more care since it not only gets more pronounced colors, but it also gets more color options: Soft Sage, Stormy Sky (same as Pixel 6), Light Frost, and a Google Store exclusive Golden Glow.







The case for the Pro version is made from the same materials and offers the same protection like that for the base Pixel model.



While we are on the topic of cases, Google seems to have dropped the more flashy-looking fabric case ever since the introduction of the Pixel 5a (5G). It does seem like a logical step, though, given the more modern and high-end look of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, it is slightly disappointing that the percentage of used recycled materials has dropped from 70% to just 30% in the new plastic cases.

