Here are the official Pixel 6 cases
The new cases do very little to distract the viewer from what is being protected by them. In fact, possibly in recognition of the phone’s unique visual appeal, they mostly serve to underline the design of the new Pixels.
Pixel 6 Google cases
Contrary to what we are used to with cases for base phone models, the ones Google has made for the Pixel 6 come in more bland colors: Cotton Candy, Light Rain, and Stormy Sky.
Pixel 6 Pro Google cases
It seems like Google has treated the Pixel 6 Pro with a little more care since it not only gets more pronounced colors, but it also gets more color options: Soft Sage, Stormy Sky (same as Pixel 6), Light Frost, and a Google Store exclusive Golden Glow.
The case for the Pro version is made from the same materials and offers the same protection like that for the base Pixel model.
While we are on the topic of cases, Google seems to have dropped the more flashy-looking fabric case ever since the introduction of the Pixel 5a (5G). It does seem like a logical step, though, given the more modern and high-end look of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, it is slightly disappointing that the percentage of used recycled materials has dropped from 70% to just 30% in the new plastic cases.