Accessories Google

Here are the official Pixel 6 cases

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Here are the official Pixel 6 cases
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are all about design, both on the inside with Android 12’s Material You, and on the outside with their new bold look. The search giant has also produced new cases for the Pixel 6 lineup to complement it perfectly.

The new cases do very little to distract the viewer from what is being protected by them. In fact, possibly in recognition of the phone’s unique visual appeal, they mostly serve to underline the design of the new Pixels.

Pixel 6 Google cases


Contrary to what we are used to with cases for base phone models, the ones Google has made for the Pixel 6 come in more bland colors: Cotton Candy, Light Rain, and Stormy Sky.

The case is made out of thermoplastic elastomer and recycled polycarbonate (30% post-consumer recycled material). It has dual-layer shock absorption and the all-necessary raised edges to help keep your Pixel 6 protected.


Pixel 6 Pro Google cases


It seems like Google has treated the Pixel 6 Pro with a little more care since it not only gets more pronounced colors, but it also gets more color options: Soft Sage, Stormy Sky (same as Pixel 6), Light Frost, and a Google Store exclusive Golden Glow.


The case for the Pro version is made from the same materials and offers the same protection like that for the base Pixel model.

While we are on the topic of cases, Google seems to have dropped the more flashy-looking fabric case ever since the introduction of the Pixel 5a (5G). It does seem like a logical step, though, given the more modern and high-end look of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, it is slightly disappointing that the percentage of used recycled materials has dropped from 70% to just 30% in the new plastic cases.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon 27%off $15 Special AT&T $699 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
78%off $199 Special Verizon 78%off $199 Special AT&T $899 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

