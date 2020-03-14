Need a distraction? Disney+ will stream "Frozen 2" starting tomorrow

If the constant news about the coronavirus has you nervous and looking for a distraction, we have a suggestion: "Let It Go." To give families cooped up by a coronavirus quarantine, or constantly on edge because of the pandemic, Variety reports that Disney is releasing its big animated hit "Frozen 2" to its Disney+ platform on Sunday, months earlier than planned. This is the sequel to 2013's "Frozen" which spawned the monster hit song "Let It Go," sung by Broadway superstar Idina Menzel.





Like the original animated movie (by the way, the animation is greatly improved on the sequel), "Frozen 2" revolves around Menzel's character, Queen Elsa, and her sister Anna who is voiced by Kristen Bell. Throw in a goofy snowman (Josh Gad), a young man in love with Anna (Jonathan Groff), the usual Disney magic and you have a film that the kids will eat up and one with enough sneaky adult references for the grownups. Watch for the 1980's style music video featuring a rock ballad that sounds like it came straight off of MTV, and certain references to leather.





Disney+ wasn't supposed to show "Frozen 2" until this coming June, but the company figured that now would be a great time to offer a distraction from not only the coronavirus, but also the upcoming presidential election. The entertainment giant has also seen its movie releases affected by the pandemic with the live-action version of "Mulan" originally scheduled to premiere on the silver screen next week, now delayed. Disney says that it will provide families with "some fun and joy during this challenging period."









New Disney CEO Bob Chapek says, "'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device." The soundtrack includes some catchy songs, but none of the tunes come close to "Let It Go" from the first "Frozen."







While "Frozen 2" hits Disney+ in the U.S. on Sunday, March 15th, it will be available internationally on the platform in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. It is the highest-grossing animated film of all time generating $1.4 billion at the box office.



