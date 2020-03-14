Need a distraction? Disney+ will stream "Frozen 2" starting tomorrow
If the constant news about the coronavirus has you nervous and looking for a distraction, we have a suggestion: "Let It Go." To give families cooped up by a coronavirus quarantine, or constantly on edge because of the pandemic, Variety reports that Disney is releasing its big animated hit "Frozen 2" to its Disney+ platform on Sunday, months earlier than planned. This is the sequel to 2013's "Frozen" which spawned the monster hit song "Let It Go," sung by Broadway superstar Idina Menzel.
New Disney CEO Bob Chapek says, "'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device." The soundtrack includes some catchy songs, but none of the tunes come close to "Let It Go" from the first "Frozen."
While "Frozen 2" hits Disney+ in the U.S. on Sunday, March 15th, it will be available internationally on the platform in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. It is the highest-grossing animated film of all time generating $1.4 billion at the box office.
Disney+ is the entertainment giant's video streaming service available for iOS, devices running Android, and the web. Launched in November, Disney+ at last count had 28.6 million subscribers. There is a free seven-day trial; once the trial is over, Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a year. Up to ten users can be placed on one account with four different devices able to use it at one time. Verizon is offering its unlimited subscribers one free year of Disney+.